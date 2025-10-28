New Nebraska Probation Officers Sworn-In by Chief Justice Funke

Fifty-six new Nebraska State Probation officers were sworn-in by Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke of the Nebraska Supreme Court in a Capitol Rotunda ceremony on October 23, 2025. Surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues, the new officers took their oath and received their badges. In his remarks, Chief Justice Funke spoke from his experience on the trial court bench about the work probation officers do in being tasked with assisting judges in their efforts to craft appropriate sentences and faithfully carrying out the court orders of probation.

State Probation Administrator Gene Cotter also addressed the new officers, and their families, “Thank you for inspiring hope, empowering individuals, and strengthening communities. And to your families, thank you for being the foundation that holds it all together.” Cotter also paused for a moment of silence and reflection for the loss of two of Probation’s own over the last year, District 4J Supervisor Richard Williams and District 3J Treatment Officer Kelli Ortmeier.

This year’s ceremony was notable as the first for both Administrator Cotter as well as Chief Justice Funke, both of whom assumed their roles in the last year.

In Nebraska, over 14,000 adults and 2,000 juveniles are under probation supervision on any given day.