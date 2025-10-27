Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman Celebrates 33 Years of Service in Retirement Open House

Supreme Court Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman was joined by distinguished guests, family, friends, and colleagues in the Nebraska Supreme Court Courtroom, and virtually, on Friday, October 24, 2025 to celebrate the culmination of her 33-years of dedicated service to the Nebraska Judiciary.

An inaugural appointee to the newly created Court of Appeals in 1992, she was then appointed to the Supreme Court in 1998, notably the first woman to serve in the role on either appellate court. In his remarks, Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke described her as “a force of nature.” Continuing, “Her legal career is marked by dedicated, professional, and intellectual service to our state, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

Speakers at the ceremony praised Justice Miller-Lerman’s legal analysis, unflagging work ethic, and personal kindness. Those offering remarks included former Representative John J. Cavanaugh III, former Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court Michael Heavican, Professor Carol Knoepfler of Creighton University School of Law, and former Governor and Senator Benjamin Nelson, who appointed her to the Court of Appeals and then the Supreme Court.

Concluding the ceremony, Justice Miller-Lerman addressed the assembled guests, reflecting that she has authored or participated in 5,832 published opinions, “so many opinions Dear Abbie calls me for advice.” Reflecting on her career she noted the depth and breadth of all the work of the Nebraska Judicial Branch, from probation, problem-solving courts, to the office of public guardian. She concluded with her confidence in the Supreme Court to “show the strength to demonstrate impartiality and independence. The citizens of Nebraska expect and deserve no less.”