Cass County Adult Drug Treatment Court Graduation
The Cass County Adult Treatment Drug Court celebrated a graduation ceremony, on October 6, 2025, at the Cass County Courthouse in Plattsmouth. The Honorable Judge Michael A. Smith presided over the event, joined by guests Chris Perone and Richard Fedde from the Cass County Attorney’s Office, and Angela Minahan from the Cass County Public Defender’s Office.
The ceremony recognized the graduate’s successful completion of a rigorous program that combines comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and personal accountability. Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Courts utilize a collaborative, team-based approach—bringing together judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, coordinators, community supervision officers, law enforcement, and treatment providers—to design individualized plans that promote recovery and reduce recidivism.
The Cass County Adult Drug Court requires a minimum of 18 months of intensive participation. Throughout the program, participants develop the tools and support needed to build stable, drug-free lives. Upon successful completion, graduates have their charges dismissed, symbolizing a true new beginning.
For additional information, please contact:
Creston Ashburn, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator
Phone: (402) 593-2132 email: creston.ashburn@nejudicial.gov
Pictured is the Cass County Adult Drug Treatment Court Team
