Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,039 in the last 365 days.

Cass County Adult Drug Treatment Court Graduation

The Cass County Adult Treatment Drug Court celebrated a graduation ceremony, on October 6, 2025, at the Cass County Courthouse in Plattsmouth. The Honorable Judge Michael A. Smith presided over the event, joined by guests Chris Perone and Richard Fedde from the Cass County Attorney’s Office, and Angela Minahan from the Cass County Public Defender’s Office.

The ceremony recognized the graduate’s successful completion of a rigorous program that combines comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and personal accountability. Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Courts utilize a collaborative, team-based approach—bringing together judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, coordinators, community supervision officers, law enforcement, and treatment providers—to design individualized plans that promote recovery and reduce recidivism.

The Cass County Adult Drug Court requires a minimum of 18 months of intensive participation. Throughout the program, participants develop the tools and support needed to build stable, drug-free lives. Upon successful completion, graduates have their charges dismissed, symbolizing a true new beginning.

For additional information, please contact: 

Creston Ashburn, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator
Phone: (402) 593-2132            email: creston.ashburn@nejudicial.gov

 

Pictured is the Cass County Adult Drug Treatment Court Team

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cass County Adult Drug Treatment Court Graduation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more