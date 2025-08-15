Ronnell Richards Named Marketing Chair of Tech4Change Board of Directors
Tech4Change appoints Ronnell Richards as Marketing Chair to amplify outreach, drive engagement, and grow support for grassroots charities.
A recognized leader within the tech channel, Ronnell Richards joins a newly energized Board poised to scale fundraising impact and visibility. This strategic appointment underscores Tech4Change’s commitment to expanding its outreach, amplifying mission-driven storytelling, and elevating support for grassroots organizations.
“I’m both honored and energized to lead the Marketing Committee at Tech4Change,” said Richards. “Together with our talented board and dedicated volunteers, we'll craft compelling narratives, engage broader audiences, and drive resources directly to community causes that often go underserved.”
Ronnell Richards joins seasoned leaders committed to advancing Tech4Change’s impact, including newly elected President Jasmina Muller, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Titan Cloud Storage, and Vice President Kelly Danziger, General Manager of Channel Events at Informa Connect.
Board Highlights for 2025–2027:
President: Jasmina Muller, Titan Cloud Storage
Vice President: Kelly Danziger, Informa Connect
Secretary & Co-Founder: Laura Dashney
Treasurer: Lori Graber, Telesystem
Charity Selection Committee Chair: Karla Roarty, Sangoma
Events Committee Chair: MeiLee Langley, Nextiva
Marketing Committee Chair: Ronnell Richards, Ronnell Richards Companies
Awareness & Fundraising Co-Chair: Chris Terrell, Enguard & Innovative Telecom and Cloud
Technology Committee Chair: Scott Porter, CloudNow Consulting
Advisory Liaison: Scott Kinka, Bridgepointe Technologies
Outgoing leadership includes Brad Duper, who transitions to the Advisory Council after serving as President; as well as departing committee chairs Janet Schijns and Scott Forbush.
Founded in 2014, Tech4Change has raised over $1.75 million for grassroots charities—and Richards’s leadership is expected to further enhance the nonprofit’s visibility and fundraising momentum.
About Tech4Change
Tech4Change is a 501(c)(3) organization made up of technology suppliers and channel partners dedicated to impacting grassroots charities nationwide. With a focus on maximizing every dollar to go directly to underserved causes, Tech4Change relies on volunteer-driven fundraising and marketing initiatives. More information at www.tech4change.org.
Media Inquiries
Ronnell Richards, Marketing Chair, Tech4Change — ronnell@tech4change.org
Khali Henderson, Advisory Council, Tech4Change — khali@tech4change.org
Ronnell Richards
Tech4Change
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.