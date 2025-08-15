Submit Release
Ronnell Richards Named Marketing Chair of Tech4Change Board of Directors

Tech4Change appoints Ronnell Richards as Marketing Chair to amplify outreach, drive engagement, and grow support for grassroots charities.

Together with our talented board and dedicated volunteers, we'll craft compelling narratives, engage broader audiences, and drive resources directly to community causes that often go underserved.”
— Ronnell Richards
JOHNS CREEK, GA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech4Change, the channel-driven nonprofit empowering underserved community charities across the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronnell Richards, Founder of Ronnell Richards Companies, as Marketing Committee Chair of its 2025–2027 Board of Directors.

A recognized leader within the tech channel, Ronnell Richards joins a newly energized Board poised to scale fundraising impact and visibility. This strategic appointment underscores Tech4Change’s commitment to expanding its outreach, amplifying mission-driven storytelling, and elevating support for grassroots organizations.

“I’m both honored and energized to lead the Marketing Committee at Tech4Change,” said Richards. “Together with our talented board and dedicated volunteers, we'll craft compelling narratives, engage broader audiences, and drive resources directly to community causes that often go underserved.”

Ronnell Richards joins seasoned leaders committed to advancing Tech4Change’s impact, including newly elected President Jasmina Muller, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Titan Cloud Storage, and Vice President Kelly Danziger, General Manager of Channel Events at Informa Connect.

Board Highlights for 2025–2027:

President: Jasmina Muller, Titan Cloud Storage

Vice President: Kelly Danziger, Informa Connect

Secretary & Co-Founder: Laura Dashney

Treasurer: Lori Graber, Telesystem

Charity Selection Committee Chair: Karla Roarty, Sangoma

Events Committee Chair: MeiLee Langley, Nextiva

Marketing Committee Chair: Ronnell Richards, Ronnell Richards Companies

Awareness & Fundraising Co-Chair: Chris Terrell, Enguard & Innovative Telecom and Cloud

Technology Committee Chair: Scott Porter, CloudNow Consulting

Advisory Liaison: Scott Kinka, Bridgepointe Technologies

Outgoing leadership includes Brad Duper, who transitions to the Advisory Council after serving as President; as well as departing committee chairs Janet Schijns and Scott Forbush.

Founded in 2014, Tech4Change has raised over $1.75 million for grassroots charities—and Richards’s leadership is expected to further enhance the nonprofit’s visibility and fundraising momentum.

About Tech4Change
Tech4Change is a 501(c)(3) organization made up of technology suppliers and channel partners dedicated to impacting grassroots charities nationwide. With a focus on maximizing every dollar to go directly to underserved causes, Tech4Change relies on volunteer-driven fundraising and marketing initiatives. More information at www.tech4change.org.

Media Inquiries

Ronnell Richards, Marketing Chair, Tech4Change — ronnell@tech4change.org

Khali Henderson, Advisory Council, Tech4Change — khali@tech4change.org

Ronnell Richards
Tech4Change
