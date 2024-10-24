AMERICAN DISTILLING INSTITUTES ERIK AND BILL OWENS INDUCTED INTO THE 2024 COHORT OF THE ORDER OF THE WRIT

Bill Owens Erik Owens

ADI'S FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT INDUCTED IN ORDER OF THE WRIT

FRANKFURT, KY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 19, 2024, American Distilling Institute Founder Bill Owens and President Erik Owens were inducted into the prestigious Order of the Writin Frankfort, Kentucky. Organized by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the Order of the Writis a fraternal and charitable organization that embraces the spirit of Kentucky Bourbon education, responsibility, environmental stewardship, history, scholarship and an unwavering commitment to the furtherance of America's only native spirit.“We are so honored by this recognition,” says Bill. “It is, of course, gratifying for the American Distilling Institute to be recognized for its industry leadership over the past 21 years. But more importantly, we see this as recognition of the incredible influence of craft bourbon on the industry as a whole. It is a true privilege to represent those many craft producers who continue to drive innovation across the spirits sector.”The Induction into the Order of the Writ included the ceremonial planting of corn kernels to represent the acre of corn planted each year by the organization in partnership with the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits at the University of Kentucky. No more than 1,176 members will ever be inducted into the Order, reflecting the year that the Virginia General Assembly gave settlers permission to migrate into what is now Kentucky.About the American Distilling InstituteThe American Distilling Institute (ADI) is the largest small-batch, independently owned craft distillery association in the world. Founded in 2003, ADI has become a beacon for the diverse and inclusive craft distilling community — serving as the go-to source for all information on the craft of distilling. It is this unwavering commitment to the craft distilling community that is at the core of ADI. Our mission is to foster growth and success of craft spirit producers through hosting best-in-class conferences, providing comprehensive educational services, offering networking opportunities and connecting producers with top-tier solutions providers. Go to distilling.com for more information.About the Kentucky Distillers’ AssociationFounded in 1880, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association has long been recognized as the Worldwide Voice of Bourbon™. Its diverse and growing membership produces the overwhelming majority of the world’s Bourbon, from historic, global brands to emerging boutique distilleries that are crafting the next generation of the Commonwealth’s signature industry. Member benefits include governmental and regulatory advocacy, media and public relations, international trade development, technical assistance, economic development support, global networking, legal defense, strategic marketing initiatives and innovative tourism experiences through the KDA’s world-famous Kentucky Bourbon Trailadventure. A 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, the KDA maintains an open membership policy, champions a strong commitment to the responsible and moderate consumption of spirits, and fights to curb underage drinking and drunk driving.

