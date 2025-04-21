Ronnell Richards Launches Provocative Podcast 'Shut the Hell Up & Sell: Channel Unfiltered'

RR LLC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ronnell Richards, the technology channel's top influencer, bestselling author, and renowned sales consultant, announces the launch of his provocative new podcast, "Shut the Hell Up & Sell: Channel Unfiltered." The podcast premieres April 23, 2025 and promises candid, actionable insights into the realities, myths, and challenges of the channel sales industry.Known for his straightforward, no-nonsense approach, Richards invites top industry influencers, sales leaders, and disruptors to tackle uncomfortable truths and bad habits that hinder growth and success in technology sales channels. Each episode features brutally honest conversations combined with practical strategies listeners can apply immediately."Too many sales podcasts recycle tired clichés and vague advice," Richards explains. "With Channel Unfiltered, we’re changing that. Expect bold honesty, challenging conversations, and, most importantly, actionable strategies to level up your sales game."Podcast episodes will directly align with Richards’ successful sales methodologies, promoting gap assessments, personalized sales consulting, and comprehensive online training available through his proprietary educational platform, SayLess Academy.Listeners can expect engaging discussions, authentic humor, and genuine insights from some of the most influential names in technology sales. Richards promises the podcast will push boundaries, confront industry myths, and deliver real results.About Ronnell Richards:Ronnell Richards is an award-winning sales expert, keynote speaker, bestselling author of "Shut the Hell Up & Sell," and the #1 influencer in technology channel sales. He is the founder of SayLess Academy, creator of the "Relationship-Centric Sales" methodology, and has trained tens of thousands of sales professionals worldwide."Shut the Hell Up & Sell: Channel Unfiltered" launches April 23, 2025 and will be available on all major podcast platforms, YouTube, and via ronnellrichards.com.Media Contact:Ronnell RichardsEmail: ronnell@ronnellrichards.comWebsite: ronnellrichards.com

Introducing Shut The Hell Up And Sell: Unfiltered

