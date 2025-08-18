Orange Marketing Wins Award for 'The Truth About Email Deliverability' in 2025 International Business Awards®

As someone who values clear, actionable advice, I appreciated how well Orange Marketing broke down complex email deliverability topics into digestible, usable advice.” — Judge, 2025 Stevie Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing , a HubSpot Diamond Partner agency specializing in B2B and nonprofit growth strategies, has been named the winner of a Bronze StevieAward in the Best Ebook category in the 2025 International Business AwardsThe International Business Awards are a premier business awards program, receiving more than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries across 78 nations and territories this year.Orange Marketing’s winning entry, The Truth About Email Deliverability , tackles one of digital marketing’s most persistent challenges: getting emails in the inbox.The ebook breaks down complex email performance topics—like Google’s new SPF, DKIM, and DMARC requirements; AI-driven spam filtering; and privacy-driven engagement shifts—into clear, actionable steps any marketer can follow.Judges praised the ebook as “highly effective and practical”. One judge noted that the guide is a terrific "balance of depth, news, insights, and most appealingly, conciseness."“With so many marketers frustrated by declining email engagement, we wanted to create a resource that actually works in the real world,” said Rebecca Gonzalez, Orange Marketing CEO. “Winning a Stevie Award for this guide validates that our focus on clarity, practicality, and real business impact resonates not only with our readers but also with industry experts.”The guide underscores why email remains one of the most valuable marketing channels, delivering an average ROI of $36 for every $1 spent, while also showing marketers how to adapt to stricter authentication rules and smarter AI-powered spam filters.Since its release, The Truth About Email Deliverability has been steadily shared and referenced by HubSpot users, B2B marketers, and nonprofits seeking to improve sender reputation, avoid spam traps, and boost engagement.The ebook is openly available on Orange Marketing's website

