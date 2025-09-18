Orange Marketing Launches New Ebook: The Truth About B2B Sales – What Your Pipeline Needs Before You Hire Your First Rep

The Truth About B2B Sales: What Your Pipeline Needs Before You Hire Your First Rep

Real revenue happens when sales and marketing are accountable to each other, not at odds.” — Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO, Orange Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing, a HubSpot Diamond Partner agency recognized for helping hundreds of B2B companies and nonprofits scale, today announced the release of its latest resource : The Truth About B2B Sales: What Your Pipeline Needs Before You Hire Your First Rep.This new ebook delivers a practical playbook for founders, marketers, and sales leaders who want to build a revenue engine that is sustainable and predictable. Covering everything from deal hygiene and lead processing to role specialization and productivity tools, the ebook dismantles myths about sales “glamour” and shows how disciplined systems drive growth.“At Orange Marketing, we believe sales and marketing should never operate in silos,” said Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO of Orange Marketing. “We champion collaboration at the highest level, where both teams share responsibility for pipeline and growth. If marketing efforts don’t translate into sales engagement, it’s a waste of time and money. The most successful organizations are the ones where both teams hold each other accountable.”Too often, early-stage companies rush to hire sales reps without first building the infrastructure that converts marketing spend into revenue. This guide shows leaders how to design a system where marketing and sales are aligned from the start, ensuring that pipeline is worked consistently, forecasts are reliable, and growth is sustainable.The ebook goes beyond theory to deliver step-by-step insights leaders can apply immediately. Readers will learn a proven framework for scalable sales systems with the four non-negotiables of sales: Deal Amount, Close Date, Company, and Contacts, and why accurate forecasting matters to investors. It also highlights the importance of AE/SDR specialization and shows how compensation plans directly shape rep behavior.“Predictable revenue doesn’t come from a superstar closer. It comes from structure,” Gonzalez added. “This guide gives teams the foundation they need to stop winging it and start closing with confidence.”The Truth About B2B Sales: What Your Pipeline Needs Before You Hire Your First Rep is available now on OrangeMarketing.com About Orange Marketing: Orange Marketing helps B2B companies and nonprofits succeed with HubSpot through implementation, optimization, and operational support across all Hubs: Sales, Marketing, Service, and CMS. Recognized with 135 five-star reviews, Orange is a WBENC-certified women-owned business providing expertise in CRM migrations, email marketing, SEO, paid media, customer success systems, and content strategy.

