TicketsCandy Rolls Out Stronger Security, Smarter Item Dating, and Clearer Tracking for Growing Events

TicketsCandy launches security upgrades and date filtering features to help event organizers manage bookings more efficiently across seven countries.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event ticketing platform TicketsCandy has announced a comprehensive set of platform improvements designed to address the needs of rapidly growing event businesses. The updates focus on enhanced security measures and streamlined event management tools that help organizers handle complex multi-date events more effectively.Enhanced Security Protects Organizer AccountsThe platform has strengthened its sign-up process to prevent hackers from accessing organizer details and sending fraudulent password reset emails. Previously, bad actors could potentially discover real passwords through fake security communications."We noticed some clever hackers were trying to trick our users with fake password reset emails that looked legitimate," said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. "Our security team worked hard to close these gaps so organizers can focus on their events instead of worrying about their accounts."Event organizer Sarah Martinez from Austin found the security improvements reassuring. "I get so many emails every day that I almost clicked on a suspicious one last month. It's good to know the platform is staying ahead of these threats."Date Management Gets Smarter for Complex EventsA major update now allows add-ons, donations, and products to connect with specific booking dates and time slots. Previously, these items existed separately from the event calendar, making it difficult for organizers to prepare for specific event dates.Consider a weekend food festival with multiple time slots. Before the update, if someone bought a VIP parking pass or made a donation, organizers couldn't easily see which day these purchases were for. They had to manually check individual orders to match items with dates."Now when I'm setting up for Saturday afternoon, I can filter everything by that time slot," explains festival organizer Mike Chen. "I can see exactly how many tickets, parking passes, and merchandise orders I need to prepare for that specific session."The system handles different item types intelligently. Add-ons and donations can be assigned to time slots without reducing capacity since they don't represent actual attendees. Products automatically inherit the date from the main ticket they were purchased with.Event passes also gained date filtering capabilities. Previously, passes with different validity periods couldn't be sorted by their start dates, creating confusion for multi-day event planning.Marketing Tracking Gets More DetailedThe Tracking Links app now provides detailed order information instead of just numbers. Organizers using different marketing campaigns can click on order counts to see exactly which sales came from specific promotional channels.This helps answer questions like whether the Facebook ad or email newsletter generated more actual sales, not just clicks. Event planners can then shift their marketing budget toward the most effective channels.Square Partnership Expands GloballyTicketsCandy has partnered with Square to offer processing fee waivers worth 2,000 in local currency to new users. The promotion is now available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, France, and Spain."Small event organizers often worry about processing fees eating into their profits," Yarchuk noted. "This partnership with Square helps new users get started without that initial financial pressure."The updates reflect TicketsCandy's response to feedback from organizers managing increasingly complex events with multiple dates, various add-on options, and diverse marketing strategies.

