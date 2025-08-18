Smith Awarded EcoVadis Bronze Medal in 2025

Smith Company Logo EcoVadis Bronze Metal

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces that it has earned a Bronze medal from EcoVadis, one of the world’s most trusted sustainability evaluators. The company’s sustainability score ranked among the top 35 percent of all organizations globally.This recognition highlights Smith’s strong progress in advancing environmental, social, and ethical practices throughout its global operations and broader supply chain. Smith improved upon its 2024 scores across all four EcoVadis key focus areas: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The company focused on enhancing environmental efficiency across its business operations, improving social stewardship within its supply chain, and developing more robust internal-governance processes.Multiple cross-departmental teams collaborated to prepare, develop, and conduct the comprehensive assessment of Smith’s sustainability performance. With excellent sustainability practices swiftly becoming a requirement to fully meet the needs and expectations of the rapidly evolving tech industry, Smith has taken these steps to expand its role as a responsible distribution partner to customers worldwide.The company achieved a 19-point increase in its overall rating, placing Smith in the 78th percentile among its industry peers. The results helped clarify internal processes and accountability structures across departments, which will continue to support ongoing sustainability efforts throughout the company. This promising feedback from EcoVadis provides a clear path forward for Smith to develop roadmaps for sustainability integration across the business.“We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to improve our sustainability practices in recent years and are honored to receive this recognition from EcoVadis,” said Mark Bollinger, Chief Administrative Officer at Smith. “As we continue our growth in this area, we aim to build upon our reputation as a trusted partner and further incorporate our customers’ ESG goals into our long-term business strategy.”Looking ahead, Smith is devoting additional resources to achieve more rigorous sustainability data collection, comprehensive emissions tracking, and the development of both internal and external accountability toward its sustainability efforts. The company will also continue embedding sustainability-related criteria into its internal strategic planning, employee learning and development programs, and overall governance framework.About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

