Smith Will Exhibit at electronica India, Booth H5.B65

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its upcoming exhibition at electronica India from Wednesday, September 17, to Friday, September 19. The event will take place from 9:00 to 18:00 each day at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bangalore, India. This is the third time Smith has exhibited at electronica India.As the premier South Asian trade fair for semiconductors, systems, applications, and solutions, electronica India gathers industry leaders from around the world to display products, address key target groups, and give a full picture of the semiconductor value chain.Smith representatives will be at Booth H5.B65 to highlight the company’s innovative suite of supply chain services , commitment to quality, and global sustainability efforts. Utilizing its global reach and in-depth market analysis, Smith has more than 40 years of experience sourcing, inspecting, and delivering high-quality parts to customers worldwide.From proactive obsolescence sourcing to vendor-managed inventory programs, Smith offers a wide range of service offerings that can be uniquely tailored to fit the specific needs of each customer. The company’s systems-based approach to quality excellence ensures the functionality and authenticity of sourced parts, and its progressive sustainability efforts help support its customers’ circular-economy goals.“Our fully customizable solutions and exceptional quality-assurance capabilities underpin our role as a strategic supply chain partner,” said Nikhil Dahima, General Manager of Smith’s Bangalore office. “We are excited to return to electronica India and showcase our localized support on a global scale.”WHAT: electronica IndiaWHEN: Wednesday, September 17, to Friday, September 19WHERE: Booth H5.B65Bangalore International Exhibition Centre10th Mile, Tumkur Main RoadBangalore, IN 562 162About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

