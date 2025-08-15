Joint action of all services, farmers to protect livestock

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Professor Dragan Glamočić, PhD, chaired today a meeting of the Operational Headquarters for the Suppression and Control of African Swine Fever, at which the current epizootiological situation in Serbia was discussed.

