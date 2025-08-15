Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends President Trump on Revocation of Biden-era Antitrust Executive Order

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , led by President and CEO Javier Palomarez , issued the following statement after President Donald Trump revoked President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14036, Promoting Competition in the American Economy:“This week’s action by President Trump eliminates an overly broad and unnecessarily burdensome directive that risked stifling innovation, creating regulatory uncertainty, and imposing costs on the small businesses that drive the American economy. For American entrepreneurs, the clarity provided by this revocation will help ensure they can continue to compete, innovate, and grow without fear of unpredictable regulatory shifts.“The USHBC believes that the best way to foster competition is to allow all businesses, large and small, to operate under clear, consistent, and fair rules. EO 14036 often invited uneven application of antitrust enforcement and expanded federal oversight into areas that did not pose genuine threats to consumers, or competition. Removing this mandate restores balance, allowing market forces to work while preserving the safeguards necessary to protect consumers.“Small businesses rely on affordable, accessible, and predictable services from larger platforms, suppliers, and partners. This action ensures those relationships remain stable and that entrepreneurs can focus on creating jobs and serving their communities. At a time of economic uncertainty, policymakers should be laser-focused on pro-growth solutions that empower America’s small business community which creates nearly 70% of net new jobs in our country. President Trump’s decision is a step in the right direction.”The USHBC remains committed to engaging with the Administration and with bipartisan members of Congress to enact policies that promote competition, incentivize innovation, and maintain regulatory clarity for Main Street businesses nationwide.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

