Gov. Little signs executive order to further streamline government, support public schools

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little signed Executive Order 2025-05 today, "The Idaho Act," creating even more efficiencies in state government to balance the budget and make way for President Donald Trump’s tax cuts while supporting public schools.

“Idaho’s economy is the strongest in the nation, and we continue to move in the right direction. It’s in our DNA here in Idaho to balance the budget, cut taxes, and right-size government so we can continue to make public schools our top priority. My executive order today delivers on our promise to Idahoans that we will implement President Trump’s tax cuts for Idahoans and make the best use of their hard-earned money while putting public schools first,” Governor Little said.

The executive order creates lasting efficiencies in state government by ordering state executive branch agencies to take the following actions in Fiscal Year 2026, which ends June 30, 2026. K-12 public schools are excluded.

To further increase efficiencies, examine potential consolidation of services or agencies Revert positions that have gone unfilled Identify cost reductions in existing contracts Streamline boards and commissions Reduce General Fund spending by 3% Reduce travel spending

The executive order also highlights that Idaho leaders have delivered historic tax relief to working families over the past six years – including a 23 percent decrease in income taxes and billions of dollars in rebates and property tax relief – while making unprecedented investments in school facilities, teacher pay, and literacy. Idaho public schools now receive a billion dollars more per year in funding than when Governor Little took office. State support for Idaho public schools has never been higher, with a 63 percent increase in General Fund appropriations over the past six years and remarkable gains in student reading scores over the past year.

Governor Little highlighted Idaho’s strong economy, noting the following facts:

Idaho’s economy is strong, resilient, and growing rapidly, fueled by smart fiscal management, a strong labor market, and record-setting gains in personal income, jobs, and GDP

In June, Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Idaho’s “AAA” credit rating – the highest possible – because of our strong reserves, low debt, and responsible budgeting, giving Idaho the flexibility to absorb tax cuts while still making critical investments in Idaho’s future.

Civilian labor force and overall unemployment rate remain stable year over year

Job postings and hiring remain stable, showing no signs of slowdown

Layoffs are at their lowest level in three years, a clear sign of economic health

Idaho’s population growth ranked third in the nation since 2020 and grew nearly 28% since 2010, almost three times the national rate, helping drive our economic evolution

Idaho’s personal income is projected to grow 32% over the next five years and wages are expected to grow 15% over the next five years.

View the full executive order at this link: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/eo-2025-05.pdf

Idaho elected leaders express support for Governor Little’s executive order

Leaders in the Idaho House and Senate, along with the co-chairs of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) issued the following statements in support of Governor Little’s executive order today:

“Idaho’s leaders are laser focused on making sure taxpayers are getting the most bang for their buck. The Governor’s executive order today further reinforces our strong track record of living within the people’s means and making government as efficient as possible so we can continue to prioritize education,” Senate President Pro Tempore Kelly Anthon said.

"This isn’t the government’s money; it’s the people’s money. Unlike Left Coast states, Idaho leaders routinely give back what the people have earned, and our focus on the taxpayer is what makes our state such a desirable place to live and do business. The Governor’s actions today build on our already strong reputation for running government as efficiently as possible,” House Speaker Mike Moyle said.

"Idaho’s commonsense approach to budgeting means we aren’t growing government beyond Idahoans’ ability to pay for it. Year after year, Idaho demonstrates we can have it all – we can make investments to keep up with record growth while giving back what the people have earned,” JFAC co-chairs Senator Scott Grow and Representative Wendy Horman said.