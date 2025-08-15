Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,854 in the last 365 days.

Innovation Grants Committee Meeting

The Innovation Grants Committee will host a meeting at the South Carolina Department of Education on August 18 at 10:00 a.m. 

Full agenda for the meeting can be found by clicking here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Innovation Grants Committee Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more