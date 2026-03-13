SC Governor's School for Agriculture's Kaitlyn Rhodes Named State Teacher of the Year Finalist

Kaitlyn Rhodes’ passion for teaching is rooted in her upbringing in South Carolina agriculture and the life‑changing influence of the agriculture teachers and mentors who shaped her. Through livestock exhibition, FFA leadership, and hands‑on agricultural experiences, she witnessed firsthand the transformative power of experiential learning—an impact she now strives to create for her own students as a dedicated Horticulture instructor at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe. Now, she is a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

Kaitlyn chose agricultural education as the pathway to help young people grow into confident, capable, community‑minded leaders. Her commitment is reflected in her leadership of the Governor’s School’s sustainability mission, where she works alongside students to help the campus toward a goal of producing 50% of its own food through greenhouse management, hydroponics, specialty crops, and real‑world agricultural production.

About Kaitlyn Rhodes:

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and a master’s degree in Diverse Learners Education from Lander University.

She serves as a Chapter FFA Advisor and NYFEA (National Young Farmer Educational Association) Coordinator, guiding youth and adult members in leadership development, agricultural advocacy, and participation in regional, state, and national competitions and conferences.

She coordinates young farmer programs that provide continuing agricultural education, financial literacy training, and production updates to support adult producers across the community.

What they’re saying:

“Kaitlyn Rhodes is a perfect example of an educator who truly blooms where she’s planted. Her lifelong roots in South Carolina agriculture — along with the teachers and mentors who inspired her to lead boldly, think critically, and use her voice — solidified her belief that agricultural education is one of the most powerful pathways for shaping confident, capable, community-minded young people. That belief shines through in every student she empowers.” – State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver.

"Mrs. Rhodes exemplifies excellence in agricultural education through her dedication to student success, hands-on learning, and leadership development. Mrs. Rhodes inspires students to pursue careers in horticulture, agriculture, and environmental stewardship while helping them develop practical skills that will serve them for a lifetime. Being named among the top educators in the South Carolina is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the impact Mrs. Rhodes has on her students. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition and are proud to have her as part of the Aggie family!" – Dr. Timothy Keown, President of the Governor's School for Agriculture.

​​​​​​​What’s next: As a finalist, Rhodes will receive $10,000 and advance to the next stage of the state Teacher of the Year Competition which involves an interview with a panel of expert judges. The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 65,000 educators. The winner of the State Teacher of the Year competition will be announced April 23 in Columbia.

