Hodges Elementary School's Nashari Williams Named State Teacher of the Year Finalist

Nashari Williams’ passion for teaching was sparked early in life and shaped by the powerful example of her mother, a teacher’s assistant in a special needs classroom. Watching the impact of patient guidance and unwavering support inspired her to pursue a career where she could make the same difference. Today, as a dedicated 2nd‑grade educator at Greenwood’s School of Inquiry–Hodges Elementary, Nashari is fulfilling her calling to create a consistent and nurturing classroom environment and now she’s a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

For Nashari, school was always a place of joy —a safe, predictable environment where expectations were clear and teachers genuinely cared. Today she strives to build a classroom where children feel secure, understood, and empowered to thrive.



About Nashari Williams:

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education and a Master’s in Diverse Teaching and Learning, both from Lander University.

She designed and implemented a signature second‑grade economics unit that culminated in a school‑wide “Market Day,” giving students hands‑on experience with entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

She consistently promotes diversified, differentiated, standards‑based instruction, as demonstrated by NWEA MAP results showing 70% mastery or higher.



What they’re saying:

“Nashari Williams reminds us that the very best educators don’t just teach — they transform. Shaped by her mother’s example in a special needs classroom and a childhood filled with a deep love of learning, Nashari knows firsthand the power of patient guidance, unwavering support, and a nurturing school environment. Those early experiences inspired her to create that same sense of belonging and security for her own students. With a heart rooted in service and a classroom grounded in safety, joy, and possibility, she gives every child the confidence to discover who they are and who they can become." -- State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver.

"Being named a South Carolina State Teacher of the Year finalist is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to the dedication, passion, and impact that Mrs. Nashari Williams has on students every day at Hodges Elementary School,” said Greenwood 50 Superintendent Shane Goodwin. “Teachers like Mrs. Williams represent the very best of our profession. We are incredibly proud to see her commitment to student success recognized at the state level, and look forward to her continuing to inspire both students and colleagues throughout our district."

What’s next: As a finalist, Williams will receive $10,000 and advance to the next stage of the state Teacher of the Year Competition which involves an interview with a panel of expert judges. The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 65,000 educators. The winner of the State Teacher of the Year competition will be announced April 23 in Columbia.