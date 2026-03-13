Aiken County Career and Technology Center's Christie Palladino Named State Teacher of the Year Finalist

Dr. Christie Palladino discovered her passion for teaching through years spent caring for patients as an obstetrician‑gynecologist and conducting health science education research—work that revealed the profound impact of helping others learn, grow, and find their voice. Inspired by that realization, she transitioned from medicine to the classroom, where she now brings her real‑world experience and research expertise to students at the Aiken County Career and Technology Center. And now, she’s a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

Driven by the belief that students deserve rigorous, life‑changing opportunities in biomedical science, Dr. Palladino has spent more than a decade preparing young people for futures in health care. Now in her twelfth year of teaching, she leads ACCTC’s biomedical science program and created the innovative Biommersive Capstone Course. A prolific scholar, she has authored more than 100 peer‑reviewed presentations and publications.



About Dr. Christie Palladino:

She holds a Doctor of Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina, completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Florida, and earned a Master of Science in Health and Health Care Research from the University of Michigan.

She serves on the American Medical Laboratory Education Programs Student Recruitment Task Force, contributing to national efforts to strengthen the future health‑care workforce.

She is an adjunct professor at Aiken Technical College, supporting higher‑education instruction in health and biomedical fields.

What they’re saying:

“Dr. Christie Palladino is a remarkable example of how one educator’s calling can change countless lives. Her journey—from an accomplished physician and researcher to a gifted teacher—reflects both deep compassion and an unwavering commitment to excellence. With more than 100 peer reviewed publications and a classroom that inspires future healers every day, Dr. Palladino pours her heart into helping students realize their full potential. Her leadership, innovation, and steadfast devotion to her students make her an extraordinary blessing to Aiken County and to our entire state.” – State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver.

"Dr. Palladino’s success is a direct reflection of her passion. She chose this profession out of a genuine desire to shape the next generation, and her focus on putting students at the center of every lesson is what sets her apart. She represents the very best of Aiken County Public Schools." – Dr. Corey Murphy, Aiken County Public School District Superintendent.​​​​​​​

What’s next: As a finalist, Palladino will receive $10,000 and advance to the next stage of the state Teacher of the Year Competition which involves an interview with a panel of expert judges. The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 65,000 educators. The winner of the State Teacher of the Year competition will be announced April 23 in Columbia.