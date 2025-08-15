【Boost influx of consumers】 “ZAPE Taste Jam” kicks off Energizing community tourism and economic vitality

MACAU, August 15 - The “ZAPE Taste Jam”, co-organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau, officially opened today (15 August). The event is centered around the theme “Taste the Streets Food Truck Jam” and brings together local merchants and performance troupes to create a 10-day community-based gastronomic experience. The market features food trucks, culinary, cultural and creative booths, and interactive games, making full use of ZAPE district’s urban space. By integrating local community characteristics, this initiative aims to attract visitors to explore and consume in the area, promoting neighborhood businesses and boosting tourism and the nocturnal economy.

The opening ceremony of the “ZAPE Taste Jam” is officiated by a distinguished lineup of guests, including Deputy Director-General of the Coordination Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Wang Jianfeng; Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yang Quanzhou; Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; President of the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau, Alex Lao; Acting Director of the Labour Affairs Bureau, Chan Tze Wai; Department Head of the Economic Activities Development Department of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Lau Kit Lon; Department Head of the Consumer Rights and Interests Protection Department of the Consumer Council, U Kam; Acting Department Head of the Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education Department of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Pong Sio Wan; Acting Department Head of the Macao Operations Department of the Fire Services Bureau, Chan Meng Tak; Acting Commander of the Macao Police Department of the Public Security Police Force, Cheang Seng Lon; and Head of the Environmental Infrastructure Management Centre of the Environmental Protection Bureau, Chan Kuok Hou, as well as representatives from various associations, chambers of commerce, and media partners.

Stimulating consumer activity and benefiting local businesses

Director of MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes remarked that the event was tactically timed to coincide with the summer holiday season. Co-organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau, the “ZAPE Taste Jam” brings together local merchants and performing troupes to highlight the vitality of Macao’s neighborhoods and its essence as a Creative City of Gastronomy. The market integrates a rich array of culinary experiences and cultural-creative elements, making optimal use of public spaces in the ZAPE district to diversify consumption scenarios and cultivate a dynamic consumer atmosphere, contributing to the development of Macao’s nocturnal economy. Online promotions for hotel stay and specials offers are launched in parallel to spotlight the ZAPE district, further attracting residents and visitors to experience local accommodation and community consumption, boosting tourism vitality and the local economy, and benefiting businesses in the neighborhood.

Stimulating local economic vitality through community tourism

The Macao SAR Government is proactively implementing various measures, these include introducing internationally renowned intellectual properties (IPs), extending the economic impact of concerts, utilizing the urban space to organize events, and optimizing the district’s environment, in order to direct visitor flow towards the ZAPE and surrounding neighborhoods, encouraging exploration and spending in the ZAPE district.

Among them, the “ZAPE Taste Jam”, co-organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau, will be held from 15 to 24 August, daily from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., showcasing Macao’s diverse culinary culture and community charm, to stimulate tourism vitality and revitalize community economy in the ZAPE district and surrounding areas.

Engage local businesses and performance troupes in participation

The market engages local merchants to set up 6 food trucks and 33 uniquely designed booths, covering delicacies from ZAPE, Southeast Asian delights, snacks and beverages, coffee, alcoholic beverages, cultural and creative products, and games. Local performers and groups are arranged to present songs and dance performances on stage, including Southeast Asian dance and pop music singing, allowing visitors and residents to experience the joy of “tourism + food + creativity + consumption”. The market features a dining area with approximately 100 dining spaces, along with multiple photo spots, including a mega-sized claw machine, enabling the public to take photos and share their on-site experience.

Spend together, “grab” prizes!

During the event, visitors to the market who purchase product(s) at the single/cumulative value of 100 patacas or above (can include more than one receipt within one day) at the market can play the claw machine game (within the same day). The higher value the purchase is made at, the more times the patron can play the claw machine (every 100 patacas paid can be in exchange for one chance to play. There is no upper limit for times of play). Prizes include discount coupons from exhibitors, hotel vouchers or gift certificates, cultural and creative products, and even a chance to win popular character merchandise!

Multi-channel promotion and special offers to attract hotel stays and community spending

The Macao Government Tourism Office is actively promoting the integration of online and offline campaigns with special offers to attract visitors and boost spending. Initiatives include collaborating with a mega online travel platform in the Chinese mainland to present a themed travel website about Macao and feature special hotel offers at ZAPE. Various hotels in the ZAPE District are also joining the campaign by offering accommodation and dining discounts, combined with promotions by KOLs. Additional efforts include partnership with an e-commerce platform and a map-based mobile application in the Chinese mainland to promote the event, as well as advertising on international online travel platform.

In addition, official social media accounts promoted the event through market visit guides, while KOLs from Macao, Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland and overseas shared on-site highlights via livestreams, photos, and short videos to amplify exposure. These efforts were paired with promotional offers to attract more visitors to experience hotel stays and community consumption in the ZAPE district. The “ZAPE Taste Jam – Media/KOL Showcase” was also held recently to build momentum through influencer and local media coverage.

For more event details, visit the “ZAPE Taste Jam” official webpage (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/zape-taste-jam-2025) and follow the official social media accounts for the latest updates.

Communication and coordination with different entities for meticulous preparation

During the event preparation process, the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau prioritized residents’ daily life and the surrounding community environment. Coordination meetings were held with chambers of commerce in the district to elaborate on the event program and solicit opinions. MGTO maintained close communication with stakeholders in the district and assigned staffers for patrols on site to ensure timely follow-up and coordination, aiming to facilitate smooth event execution while minimizing impact on nearby residents.

Throughout the planning phase, MGTO also organized cross-departmental collaboration and worked with relevant community organizations to optimize event arrangements, ensuring the entire event is held smoothly through concerted efforts.

Following the “ZAPE Taste Jam”, MGTO will continue to engage with the tourism industry to launch additional promotional initiatives, and encourages the hotel industry to explore new visitor sources by presenting tailored travel packages and accommodation offers, working together to revitalize the tourism economy in the ZAPE district.

MGTO will maintain close collaboration with relevant government departments, industries, and community organizations to drive visitor flow and stimulate consumption. These efforts aim to guide both visitors and residents into Macao’s neighborhoods for leisure and consumption, fully promoting the development of community tourism, revitalizing the community’s economy, jointly promoting the moderate diversification of Macao's economy and enriching the city’s positioning as a “world centre of tourism and leisure.”