CE: 7th Legislative Assembly’s work lays solid foundation for its successors

MACAU, August 15 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said that the seventh Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) had fulfilled its constitutional duties under the Basic Law, achieving outstanding results across its work.

The Chief Executive made the remarks at a gathering with all members of the Legislative Assembly, as the period of the seventh Legislative Assembly drew to a close.

Mr Sam commended the Legislative Assembly’s members for their accomplishments, saying they have steadfastly upheld the constitutional order established by the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of Macao, ensured the effective and smooth operation of the governmental system lead by the executive branch as established under the Basic Law, and consistently supported, cooperated with, and supervised, the MSAR Government in its law-based governance.

The significant achievements of the seventh Legislative Assembly marked a new chapter in the legislative work of the MSAR and laid a robust foundation for the incoming Legislative Assembly, Mr Sam noted.

He expressed gratitude to the President, Mr Kou Hoi In, the Vice President, Mr Chui Sai Cheong, and other members of Legislative Assembly, for their exceptional contributions to the MSAR, and their support for the new-term Government, and praised highly the work of the Legislative Assembly.

Mr Sam emphasised that the seventh Legislative Assembly advanced the modernisation of the MSAR’s legal system. During its term, 86 laws were passed, strengthening the legal framework for national security, enhancing governance capabilities, promoting appropriate economic diversification, improving livelihoods, and refining the Legislative Assembly’s operational mechanisms, as well as legislators’ rights and obligations.

The seventh Legislative Assembly had also fulfilled its oversight responsibilities, effectively monitored government operations, and engaged closely with the community, offering constructive recommendations to enhance its representativeness and professionalism, Mr Sam added.

The Chief Executive outlined three key lessons from the seventh Legislative Assembly’s success:

First, uphold the principle of “patriots governing Macao” to ensure the correct direction of legislative work; second, maintain a clear division of responsibilities between the legislative and executive branches to ensure the executive-led system operates smoothly; and third, continuously improve legislative efficiency and quality to guarantee a robust legal framework for the MSAR’s development, safeguarding Macao’s rule of law and its reputation.

The new-term Government has steadily advanced its policy agenda, achieving a strong start and significant progress, which would not have been possible without the seventh Legislative Assembly’s cooperation. The Government will strengthen collaboration with the legislative and judicial branches, unite society, leverage the strengths of the “One country, two systems” principle, align with the motherland, and implement policy measures systematically, in order to navigate with confidence through external uncertainties.

The eighth Legislative Assembly Election will be held next month, the first under the newly revised Legislative Assembly Election Law, noted Mr Sam. The election would be a pivotal political event in the history of the MSAR. The Government will strictly adhere to legal requirements to ensure the election is conducted in a fair, just, and clean manner, guaranteeing the smooth formation of the new Legislative Assembly.

Finally, Mr Sam expressed his hope that President Kou, Vice President Chui, and all other outgoing members of Legislative Assembly would continue to support the Government in law-based governance, and to contribute their insights and efforts towards the development and long-term prosperity and stability of the MSAR.