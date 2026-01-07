The First Phase of the "First-Store Economy Scheme" Accepts Application until the End of January

MACAU, January 7 - To enrich Macao’s tourism appeal and boost the community economy, the Macao SAR government has launched the "Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy" (hereafter referred to as the "First-Store Economy Scheme"), aimed at attracting renowned foreign brands to open their first stores in Macao. Through combined funding, the scheme guides these first stores to stimulate local community economic growth and create employment opportunities for residents. The application deadline for the first phase is at the end of this month, and eligible enterprises are encouraged to seize the opportunity to apply.

13 Applications Received in the First Two Months

The "First-Store Economy Scheme" was launched in November 2025, with the expectation of introducing international brands from mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and other regions under specific conditions to open their first stores in Macao. Brands opening in areas such as the Zona de Aterros do Porto Exterior, Areia Preta e Iao Hon, Barca, Barra/Manduco, Fai Chi Kei, Doca do Lamau, Tamagnini Barbosa and Ilha Verde can receive varying amounts of additional funding based on conditions like operational area and number of local full-time employees, with total funding available up to MOP 1 million.

The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has actively introduced the scheme's details to countries and regions in Chinese mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries, Spanish-speaking countries, and Southeast Asia, as well as local business associations, well-known brands, and merchants. Currently, over 500 inquiries have been received, and 13 applications have been registered. IPIM is conducting analyses on the applications for the "First-Store Economy Scheme" and will assess them based on budget capacity and overall public interest.

Prepping Up for Foreign Brands to Open First Stores in Macao through the "First-Store Economy Scheme"

In 2026, IPIM will continue to promote the "First-Store Economy Scheme" and Macao’s business information through diverse economic and trade activities such as business exchanges and exhibitions, encouraging and facilitating collaboration between Macao enterprises and foreign brands, including those from Portuguese and Spanish-speaking countries, to open their first stores in Macao.

The "First-Store Economy Scheme" lasts for three years and consists of six phases of applications. The deadline for the first phase of applications is 31 January, 2026. Interested enterprises may submit their applications in person at IPIM during office hours or electronically. For more details regarding the "First-Store Economy Scheme", please visit IPIM’s website at [https://www.ipim.gov.mo/] or scan the QR code on the promotional poster. You may also contact IPIM on (853) 2871 0300 during office hours or by email at ece@ipim.gov.mo.

The second phase of the "First-Store Economy Scheme" will accept applications from 1 May to 31 July 2026.