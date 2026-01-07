UM organises health science talks at secondary schools to inspire scientific thinking

MACAU, January 7 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) collaborated with secondary schools in Macao to deliver a series of science talks during the first half of the 2025/2026 academic year, attracting more than 800 students. Covering topics ranging from genetics and epidemiology to artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare and the modernisation of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), the talks aimed to enhance young people’s scientific literacy and spark their interest in health sciences.

As part of Yuet Wah College’s ‘Science Month’ activities, Wong Koon Ho, associate professor in FHS, and Che Weng Ian, a UM Macao Fellow, delivered talks to more than 700 Form 3 to Form 5 students. Wong gave a talk titled ‘Do Your Genes Determine Everything about You?’, where he explained the role of DNA in shaping human traits and encouraged students to think critically about whether life is entirely predetermined by genetics. He noted that while DNA influences physical features, environmental factors also play a vital role.

Che delivered a talk titled ‘Understanding Epidemiology through the COVID-19 Pandemic’, where she introduced basic epidemiological concepts and used COVID-19 as a case study to explain how epidemiology informs public health strategies through descriptive and analytical methods. She also shared research findings on the link between COVID-19 and cardiovascular complications, and highlighted the importance of vaccination and data-driven research in public health.

More than 100 Form 4 and Form 5 students from Macau Baptist College participated in the event. Poon Chuen Wai, associate professor in FHS, delivered a talk titled ‘Application of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Future Prospects’. He discussed the transformative role of AI in healthcare, including its applications in diagnostics, surgery, drug development, and precision medicine. By asking whether AI can replace doctors, Poon encouraged students to think about the evolving dynamics between technology and human expertise, while highlighting the unique role of doctors in clinical decision-making and compassionate care.

Leung Lai Han, professor in FHS, delivered a talk titled ‘Research Techniques and Methods for the Modernisation of Traditional Chinese Medicines’. She shared cutting-edge research that combines TCM with advanced technologies to address challenges in cancer treatment. She explained how her research team used multi-omics and AI to identify active ingredients and understand the mechanisms of action of TCM, and shared their breakthroughs in using ginseng polysaccharides to enhance immunotherapy efficacy. Leung also highlighted the interdisciplinary nature of health sciences and biomedical innovation, and encouraged students to build a strong academic foundation and engage in cross‑disciplinary learning.

During the talks, students actively participated in discussions, Q&A sessions, and exchanges with the speakers. The activities helped foster scientific thinking and encourage academic exploration among young people in Macao.