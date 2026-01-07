Macao Polytechnic University Faculty and Students Welcome New Semester, Embarking on a Fresh Chapter Together

MACAU, January 7 - At the beginning of the new year, MPU welcomed the start of the new semester on January 6. The campus was filled with a youthful and energetic atmosphere as faculty and students, filled with enthusiasm, embraced the exciting academic journey ahead. MPU Rector Marcus Im led a delegation of relevant department heads to visit various teaching venues, where they interacted with faculty and students, conveying sincere blessings and care in a pleasant and engaging atmosphere.

Rector Marcus Im, Vice Rector Vivian Lei and their delegation visited classrooms, held cordial exchanges with faculty and students. Rector Marcus Im encouraged students to set new goals for the semester, strive forward, and actively utilize the academic resources and diverse development platforms provided by MPU to deepen their professional knowledge, enhance their comprehensive qualities and become new-era youth who dare to pursue dreams and take responsibilities, thereby contribute to the development of both the country and Macao. Students expressed that MPU consistently supports and cares for their growth. They stated that in the new semester, they will continue to explore, pursue academic knowledge and innovative practices, and actively participate in the various academic and cultural activities organized by MPU, laying a solid foundation for their future career development.

MPU is committed to supporting students in their pursuit of academic and scientific research achievements, continuously delivering high-quality teaching, and encouraging the pursuit of excellence among faculty and students. In the new year, MPU will build upon past achievements and continue striving to actively cultivate innovative and versatile application-oriented talents for Macao, contributing to the educational endeavors of both the country and Macao.