cj Advertising's Micki Love Named to 2025 Nashville Titan 100

Celebrating Micki Love, Nashville Titan 100 Honoree

cj Advertising executive joins elite group of Nashville CEOs after pioneering comprehensive digital services and operational consulting for law firm clients

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micki Love, President and Chief Client Strategist of cj Advertising and founder of Xcelerator Law Firm Consultants, has been named to the inaugural 2025 Nashville Titan 100. Love's selection recognizes her unique approach to law firm growth, combining her 23 years of law firm management experience with innovative marketing strategies that have revolutionized how personal injury firms attract and serve clients.

Micki Love transformed cj Advertising from a traditional TV production agency into the premier full-service marketing platform for personal injury law firms, achieving 74% revenue growth over three years and earning the company's first Inc. 5000 listing. With 23 years of law firm management experience, she pioneered the integration of comprehensive digital services, operational consulting, and data-driven strategies that help firms evolve from intuition-based practices into thriving businesses.

"I'm deeply honored to join Nashville's Titan 100 alongside such exceptional leaders," said Micki Love, President and Chief Client Strategist at cj Advertising. "This reflects our team's dedication to transforming how personal injury law firms grow. Every firm is unique and deserves a unique plan. We transform law firms into data-driven businesses that know their numbers and maximize their potential."

The Titan 100 program recognizes Nashville's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry and were selected based on their exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, this year's Nashville Titan 100 honorees lead companies generating over $59 billion in combined annual revenues and employ more than 126,000 people across the region.

“The inaugural class of Nashville Titan 100 honorees is setting the tone for what it means to lead with vision, purpose, and integrity,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “They are redefining business across the region: driving innovation, uplifting communities, and inspiring transformation in every industry they touch. We are proud to honor their legacy of excellence and celebrate the impact they’re making now and for the future.”

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Nashville’s business landscape, representing hospitals and healthcare, financial services, information technology and services, real estate, nonprofit organizations, and others.

Micki Love will be honored at the inaugural Titan 100 awards celebration on November 13th, 2025, held at Marathon Music Works. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking.

About cj Advertising

For 31 years, cj Advertising has been a trusted partner for law firm marketing, specializing in personal injury law. The agency leverages data-driven strategies and creative excellence to help firms grow. cj offers a comprehensive suite of services, including video production, website design, digital marketing (SEO, PPC, social media), and strategic media buying (TV, print, etc.). Their deep understanding of law firm operations allows them to craft effective, tailored marketing plans that drive results. Beyond marketing, cj Advertising is committed to the community through its Camels with a Cause program.

