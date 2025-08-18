Mary’s Gone Crackers Introduces Family Size Packaging Formats

The new Family Size is available for the brand’s most popular flavors: Original and Super Seed Everything.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary’s Gone Crackers, the #1 organic and gluten-free cracker brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new Family Size 7 oz. packaging formats. Now available at retail and on Amazon , this new size is available for the brand’s most popular flavors: Original and Super Seed Everything.Designed to offer both convenience and value, the Family Size offerings cater to high-consumption households, busy families and loyal fans seeking a more economical option. With the back-to-school season in full swing, the larger format is perfect for lunchbox packing, after-school snacking and sharing at family gatherings. The new format also provides a cost advantage, with a lower price per ounce compared to existing products.“Introducing the Family Size is a natural next step in ensuring our consumers have options that meet their evolving needs,” explained Grant Garbinski, Director of Marketing at Mary’s Gone Crackers. “As routines pick back up and schedules get busier, we know parents and families are looking for wholesome snacks they can feel good about serving — and this new packaging format delivers on the convenience needs of these consumers.”Family Size is building on the popularity of its best-selling flavors and Mary’s is also taking steps to simplify and streamline its entire product portfolio. The Family Size offerings mark the next step in the brand’s broader packaging strategy, as the company discontinues its previous lineup of 6.5 oz, 5.5 oz, 5.0 oz and 4.25 oz sizes. Going forward, Mary’s will focus on a 4 oz standard size for all products and 7 oz Family Size offerings for top-selling flavors. This shift ensures a more relevant, easy-to-shop lineup that aligns with the needs of Mary’s Gone Crackers’ consumer base.“We always strive to deliver premium-quality snacks while continuously improving the customer experience,” added Garbinski. “Whether it’s keeping a pantry stocked for school lunches or making sure there’s enough to go around at snack time, we’re excited to offer a new size that makes it easier to share our crackers with the whole family.”The company plans to use insights from this launch to explore additional Family Size offerings in the future for its other product lines and flavors. With an emphasis on maintaining its high standards of taste and nutrition, Mary’s Gone Crackers remains committed to providing products that fit into every lifestyle.For more information about Mary’s Gone Crackers and their new Family Size packs, visit www.marysgonecrackers.com About Mary's Gone Crackers Mary's Gone Crackers, founded in 2004, is the #1 organic and gluten-free cracker company in the United States. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, gluten-free and non-GMO. With a focus on clean, wholesome ingredients, Mary’s strives to provide better-for-you snacking options that taste great and fuel consumers’ days. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

