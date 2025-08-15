Garrett County Woman Charged with Impersonating a Police Officer, Assault

August 15, 2025

(OAKLAND, MD) – Maryland State Police have charged a Garrett County woman with impersonating a police officer following an incident in Oakland.

The accused is identified as Kimberly Dee Trickett, 64, of Oakland, Maryland. Trickett is charged with impersonating a police officer and second-degree assault.

At approximately 10 a.m. on August 14, troopers from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack responded to the 19000 block of Garrett Highway for reports of an assault. The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim, a 19-year-old female, was traveling on Garrett Highway when she pulled out in front of another vehicle, later determined to be driven by Trickett. The victim then pulled into the parking lot of a grocery store where Trickett followed and approached the victim’s vehicle. A physical altercation occurred between Trickett and the victim, before Trickett displayed a badge against the victim’s driver side window. Trickett then subsequently fled the scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

###

