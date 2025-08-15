In the News: Passerini in the Spokesman Spotlight

A front-page story in the Aug. 7. issue of The Spokesman-Review highlights the personal and professional journey of Gonzaga’s new president, Katia Passerini.

Reporter Elena Perry writes:

Katia Passerini is already planning a trip up Mount Spokane on her motorcycle this summer. In a few months, she’ll bring up her skis.

“Is it true they open up the slopes at night?” Passerini asked the students, adding night skiing to her growing list of Spokane activities.

A mountain within an hour’s drive of downtown is one of the many Spokane-specific quirks Passerini didn’t know she was missing while in New York City, where she lived for years before starting her role as GU’s 27th president in July.

She’s settling into her first weeks in the relatively small city of Spokane, still brandishing evidence of her more metropolitan stops along the way. New York City instilled in her a love of public transportation, and now she rides Spokane’s City Line bus to and from her downtown apartment to work each day. International outreach remains a priority for her in university leadership, having learned the value in her own education. She’s adorned with tokens hinting at her Roman upbringing: a distinct Italian accent, a rose gold St. Peter’s Basilica charm around her wrist and a ring shaped like the Roman Colosseum that hugged her finger during a recent interview with The Spokesman-Review.

...

Passerini’s extensive resume includes international education, roles as a professor, a special interest in managing information systems and artificial intelligence, work in business consulting and most recently five years in school leadership at New Jersey’s Seton Hall University, all accomplishments she believes will serve her well in responding to the next wave of higher education challenges. Gonzaga’s Board of Regents and a presidential search committee unanimously selected her for the role from amid nearly 100 applicants.

Michael Reilly, chair of Gonzaga’s board of trustees, is sure Passerini is the right person at the helm .

“She is a powerful combination of intellect, compassion and strategic vision,” Reilly said. “She’s a very engaged listener. She approaches conversations with genuine interest. She has a very keen sense of humor.”

The article articulates Passerini’s insights on the current state of higher education in light of federal funding decisions and points out how these “align with the school’s mission as a Jesuit institution that prioritizes common good and uplifting people in the face of injustice.”

Perry also reached out to Passerini’s former employer, Seton Hall University, quoting Mark Holtzman, who said: “I think Gonzaga’s gain is our loss,” Holtzman said. “She’s very hardworking and energetic, and I’m very excited for her to have this opportunity.”

Read more about Passerini's experience here.