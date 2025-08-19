NEW BOOK 'WHISPER IN THE LIGHT' SETS HIGHWATER MARK IN CHRISTIAN FICTION
A bright spot in Christian historical fiction is connecting nationally with readers in the form of the new novel, Whisper in the Light.
connecting nationally with readers in the form of the new novel, Whisper in the Light, the first
novel in a projected series by Christian author Jeffrey A. Haseltine. (Xulon Press)
Set amid the intrigue and turmoil of World War II, the book follows the dangerous clandestine mission
of John Hoffman, a German intelligence Officer charged to carry Adolf Hitler’s covert plans
for directing Germany’s Wehrmacht Panzer generals subsequent invasion of France.
Filled with heart pounding action, Hoffman, is mercilessly hunted by his enemies, is injured in a fiery car
crash and as “fate” would have it, seeks refuge in the home of a Belgian farmer. Under the author’s
careful crafting, it is soon obvious that the “fate” that has intervened in the life of John Hoffman is God.
What follows sets up Whisper in the Light to capture readers as one of the best works of Christian
historical/romantic fiction to emerge in recent memory. A hardy 660-page turner in softcover, as one
reader noted: “When I turned the last page, I thought, ‘when can I see the movie.”
Jeff Haseltine and his wife Darla recently did a river cruise through the European setting of his book—a
novel that was fourteen years in the making. He noted, “It was fascinating to see the landscape of my
book literally come alive! When I started writing, I was not much of a history buff. I researched by
reading historical accounts of World War II. I also did a lot of research of what led up to the extraction
of the British Expeditionary Forces and the allies on the line.”
What about a sequel? “I’ve recently began writing the sequel, “The Light Speaks.” It picks up shortly
after the conclusion of “Whisper in the Light.” It follows the same central characters as they navigate
the next phase of the German invasion of France. Through the lens of historical fiction, the story
continues to explore the quiet buit profound truth that God speaks—and how His voice can shape not
only individual lives but also the course of history.”
The author has an ongoing aspiration for impacting readers through his fiction. “Through this book and
the series to follow, I want people to continue to know that God truly speaks—often to the most
unlikely individuals—like a German Intelligence Officer in the midst of a war. God has a purpose for each
of our lives and desires that we seek Him wholeheartedly.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Jeffrey A. Haseltine is a devoted husband, father of three and proud grandfather of six. He lives in
Bemidji, MN with his wife, Darla, in a log house nestled on 40 wooded acres.
JACQUELINE R. MONAGHAN
MORNINGSTAR PR
+1 615-390-0792
jackie@morningstarpublicrelations.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.