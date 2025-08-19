NEW BOOK 'WHISPER IN THE LIGHT' SETS HIGHWATER MARK IN CHRISTIAN FICTION

A bright spot in Christian historical fiction is connecting nationally with readers in the form of the new novel, Whisper in the Light.

“Through this book and the series to follow, I want people to continue to know that God truly speaks—often to the most unlikely individuals."” — Jeffrey A. Haseltine

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poised to make the transition from beach bags to backpacks, a bright spot in Christian historical fiction isconnecting nationally with readers in the form of the new novel, Whisper in the Light , the firstnovel in a projected series by Christian author Jeffrey A. Haseltine. (Xulon Press)Set amid the intrigue and turmoil of World War II, the book follows the dangerous clandestine missionof John Hoffman, a German intelligence Officer charged to carry Adolf Hitler’s covert plansfor directing Germany’s Wehrmacht Panzer generals subsequent invasion of France.Filled with heart pounding action, Hoffman, is mercilessly hunted by his enemies, is injured in a fiery carcrash and as “fate” would have it, seeks refuge in the home of a Belgian farmer. Under the author’scareful crafting, it is soon obvious that the “fate” that has intervened in the life of John Hoffman is God.What follows sets up Whisper in the Light to capture readers as one of the best works of Christianhistorical/romantic fiction to emerge in recent memory. A hardy 660-page turner in softcover, as onereader noted: “When I turned the last page, I thought, ‘when can I see the movie.”Jeff Haseltine and his wife Darla recently did a river cruise through the European setting of his book—anovel that was fourteen years in the making. He noted, “It was fascinating to see the landscape of mybook literally come alive! When I started writing, I was not much of a history buff. I researched byreading historical accounts of World War II. I also did a lot of research of what led up to the extractionof the British Expeditionary Forces and the allies on the line.”What about a sequel? “I’ve recently began writing the sequel, “The Light Speaks.” It picks up shortlyafter the conclusion of “Whisper in the Light.” It follows the same central characters as they navigatethe next phase of the German invasion of France. Through the lens of historical fiction, the storycontinues to explore the quiet buit profound truth that God speaks—and how His voice can shape notonly individual lives but also the course of history.”The author has an ongoing aspiration for impacting readers through his fiction. “Through this book andthe series to follow, I want people to continue to know that God truly speaks—often to the mostunlikely individuals—like a German Intelligence Officer in the midst of a war. God has a purpose for eachof our lives and desires that we seek Him wholeheartedly.”ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Jeffrey A. Haseltine is a devoted husband, father of three and proud grandfather of six. He lives inBemidji, MN with his wife, Darla, in a log house nestled on 40 wooded acres.

