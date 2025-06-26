A SURPRISING ADDITION IN THE MIDDLE EAST: ASSYRIA

Middle East War Brings Renewed Interest In Ages Old Biblical Prophecy

“Wise people are hearing the steps of God about Assyria sounding through events. An awakening is astir."” — Ron Susek

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the conflict between Israel and Iran ablaze at the epicenter of international news, Dr. Ron Susek, author of the book, The Assyrian Prophecy, believes that the Middle East may soon emerge with a surprising new player. He foresees three nations—Israel, Egypt, and a nation thought long buried in the sands of time— Assyria —playing a crucial role in God’s end times plan for planet Earth. Basing his thoughts on Assyria as revealed in Biblical prophecy, Dr. Susek suggests, “God shielded the prophecy for such a time as this:”“In that day there will be a highway from Egypt to Assyria, and Assyria will come into Egypt, and Egypt into Assyria, and the Egyptians will worship with the Assyrians. In that day Israel will be the third with Egypt and Assyria, a blessing in the midst of the earth, whom the Lord of hosts hasblessed, saying, “Blessed be Egypt my people, and Assyria the work of my hands, and Israel my inheritance” (Isaiah 19:23-25 ESV).Historically, Assyria was the first great empire raised up by God to serve as His rod of correction upon the nations. Assyria’s amazing advances in knowledge, education, agriculture, governance and more caused nations to mourn her fall in 612 B.C. Despiteher downfall, Assyria remained permanently etched in Biblical prophecy.Shortly after the resurrection, Assyria chose as a nation to follow Jesus Christ. For centuries they advanced the Gospel to the far reaches of China and India. By the seventh century, however, Islam used the sword to plunder the Assyrians into obscurity while writing a false narrative of history that excluded the Assyrian people. “I believe the prophecy that Assyria will become one of Israel’s strongest allies is moving toward fulfillment,” notes Dr. Susek from his vantage point of extensive research for his book. “Already, key advocates for Middle East peace are aware of the positive results that will come from Assyria’s restoration as a sovereign state in her historic homeland. Her faith and conduct over the past two millennia prove that she will be like agyro stabilizing peace.”He added in a recent interview: “All that is needed is an Executive Order by the pen of President Donald J. Trump and this phase of Isaiah’s prophecy will move toward fulfillment.” With that action, Assyria will be empowered to end centuries of horrific suffering, such as injustice, abduction, rape, murder and land grabbing. Through it all, she has remained a bulwark for peace and will serve on the front lines of aiding other minorities undergoing the denial of human rights.Assyria’s crowning glory is to be named with Israel and Egypt to jointly worship God and provide blessing to all the nations on earth. Thus, these three nations must be the focal point of international care. According to scripture, Israel is the point of the spearhead of peace. Just as the spearhead widens to give it strength, so Israel will be strengthened by Assyria in the north and Egypt in the south. Our vision for peace will be best advanced by focusing on the “spearhead” of Assyria, Israel and Egypt. Thes nations are divinely appointed for a unique role in the future of our world. The prophecy began to manifest in 1948 when Israel achieved sovereign statehood. Dr. Susek said, “It appears that Assyria’s restoration may be the next major development in end-time events. Countless hope-filled prayers are being lifted by Assyrians.” Assyria’s important role among the nations led the late David Perley, an Assyrianattorney, to write, “Let the mighty of the Empire concede that whoever takes up the cause of the Assyrians touches upon eternity.”Dr. Susek says, “Wise people are hearing the steps of God about Assyria sounding through events. An awakening is astir." A growing number of Bible scholars and political leaders are working to move this twenty-seven-hundred-year-old prophecy toward fulfillment.” As peace and stability are being shaken to the core in the Middle East, Dr. Susek sees the establishment of Assyria as a major step toward preparing the way for the comingMessiah, also known as the Prince of Peace.

