‘MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY” AGAIN MESSAGE ECHOES THROUGH THE PAGES OF NEW BOOK —“BIPOLAR TO BELOVED"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and speaker Lynn Eldridge has established herself as a national cheerleader in the cry to “Make America Healthy Again!” In her book Bipolar To Beloved, A Journey From Mental Illness To Freedom , she underscores the RFK message that “ Big Pharma ” and processed food is killing America—making this generation the first on record with a projected shorter life expectancy than that of their parents. Her knowledge on the subject could fill a book—and it has.In the book. Eldridge recounts her own tumultuous journey of a lifetime that led to freedom, culminating in a transformational encounter with God that totally changed the course of her life at the age of 52.“I was diagnosed as bipolar. I had anxiety disorder, borderline personality disorder, eating disorders and addiction. I was suicidal and for more than 35 years doctors told me that this is the way I would always be. I saw a multitude of doctors psychiatrists, and therapists. Desperate and exhausted, I signed myself into the Menninger Clinic in Houston for treatment. The answer to my problems was always the same. We needed to find the “right” medication cocktail. I was on a steady diet of $800 a month in psychotropic drugs. I dabbled in street drugs from the age of 15—cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl became my friends of choice. I remember one night sitting in a bar with a stash of morphine tablets in my purse, fully anticipating leaving there, going back to my hotel and killing myself.. When I got there, the pills had simply vanished. I knew in that moment of time that God obviously had other ideas for me.”She noted in a recent interview: “Parents in America are encouraged to introduce their kids to drugs literally from birth. These drugs ALL have side effects. The label for antidepressants warns about anxiety, insomnia, irritability, aggressiveness, hypomania and mania, not to mention suicidal and homicidal thoughts and actions. I found in my research that 90% of all mass school shooters in America were on antidepressants. The rise in autism diagnoses is off the chart as is diabetes in teens and pre-teens. Insulin resistance is now chronic among the American population.Combining with the damaging effects the pharmaceutical industry is having, as RFK suggests, could the food we are eating also be fueling the problem? You bet,] says Eldridge! “ Ultra processed food is in many cases isn’t even human grade. Fatty liver in kids and adults is on track to become epidemic in this decade. 80% of adults and 50% teens are overweight. Sugar is “enemy one” in America. Does it ‘short out’ our operating system called out brain and our body? Yes.!”Our nation is tragically being medicated and fed to death. “She poses these questions:· What if 83% of schizophrenia can be cured with vitamin B3 called Niacin?· What if a lack of niacin is also the root cause of addiction?· What if we have a vitamin deficiency disease? Is fast food and ultra- processed foods at the root?Eldridge’s driving passion is to see people healed and continue to live in wholeness in their body, soul and spirit. Her soon to be released book. Misdiagnosed and M.A.D. The Modern American Diet. will detail how today’s American diet is making adults and children sick and the solutions that can make a difference.Bipolar to Beloved: A Journey From Mental Illness to Freedom is now available nationally along with a companion workbook.ABOUT LYNN ELDRIDGE:Lynn Eldridge is a nationally recognized author, conference leader, life coach, and health trainer.Her mission is to help others experience restoration and transformation in their spirit, soul and body, as well as in t their relationships as they discover true purpose and meaning in life. Freedom from addiction, depression, self-sabotage through wellness of the whole person --Lynn points to the hope for healing and restoration in all as the central point of her mission.Contact for Speaking Engagements:contact@lynneldridge.com

