Undefeated Boxer Chantel 'Chicanita' Navarro Returns to the Ring as Part of The Butterfly Brawl on August 16, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boxer Chantel “Chicanita” Navarro, known for her lightning-fast combinations and fearless ring presence, returns to the ring as part of The Butterfly Brawl at the world-famous Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, August 16, 2025.The fiery Navarro hits the ring with a 5-0 record (3 KOs) against Montana Weems. Navarro is trained by her father, former pro boxer Ignacio “Nacho” Navarro, and sponsored by StorageBlue Sports. Founded by E! Entertainment Television founder Alan Mruvka, StorageBlue Sports provides financial support, training resources, and mentorship to young athletes across various sports disciplines.“Chantel is an exceptional athlete and we’re proud to sponsor her,” said Mruvka. “Having her be part of a high-profile event like the Butterfly Brawl is another step forward in her career. The sky’s the limit for what she will achieve, and she is both a true champion and an inspiration.”The Butterfly Brawl, a high-profile celebration of life and purpose, is presented by Fightbook in association with Bash Boxing. This unique charity event will donate 100% of net proceeds to the American Cancer Society and the Santa Monica Police Activities League. This year’s headline musical performer is Mix Master Mike of the legendary Beastie Boys, delivering an unforgettable DJ set under the oceanfront sunset.Tickets are available now at www.fightbook.com About Chantel “Chicanita” NavarroBorn in Glendale, California, Chantel Navarro is an American boxer with an undefeated record of 5-0 with 3 KOs. Known for her lightning-fast combinations and fearless ring presence, she is trained by her father, pro boxer Ignacio “Nacho” Navarro, and strives to inspire other young athletes to pursue their passions and never give up.About StorageBlue SportsStorageBlue Sports is dedicated to empowering young athletes by providing the support, resources, and opportunities they need to excel in their sports. StorageBlue Sports believes in the power of sport to transform lives and communities and is committed to being a driving force in the success of tomorrow’s champions.About Alan MruvkaAlan Mruvka is an accomplished entrepreneur, producer, and real estate developer. As the founder of E! Entertainment Television, he oversaw the network’s explosive growth and helped shape the future of pop culture media. He has since led numerous ventures in film, television, publishing, and tech, and is now the founder of StorageBlue, one of the fastest-growing self-storage companies in the United States. www.thealancompany.com Alan Mruvka is available for interviews and media appearances.About StorageBlueStorageBlue is a leading self-storage company based in northern New Jersey, offering affordable storage solutions in densely populated urban markets. Known for its innovative application of technology, automation, and AI to disrupt and innovate the self-storage industry, with its signature “We’ll beat any price and pick up your stuff for free!” guarantee, StorageBlue is transforming the self-storage experience. www.storageblue.com

