Columbus Dental Assistant School Opens With Hands-On Program Starting August 2025

Columbus Dental Assistant School Anthony Lordo DDS

Columbus Dental Assistant School launches August 2025 with a 12-week hands-on program and flexible payment options.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hands-On Dental Assistant Program Launching in Columbus August 2025Columbus Dental Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location. Beginning August 2025, aspiring dental professionals in Columbus, Ohio have a new allied healthcare option: a 12-week dental assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real dental office. Conveniently located at 7811 Flint Rd Columbus, OH, the school aims to educate aspiring dentistry workers on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants.“Our program will help local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while allowing students to graduate debt-free and begin a career in the dental field,” said Karen Morgan, Columbus Dental Assistant Program Manager.Columbus’s newest dental assistant school prepares students to work alongside other professionals in the dental field, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 12 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local dental partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced dental professionals in Columbus.The goal is to make hands-on, dental assistant training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Columbus Dental Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Columbus Dental Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in office sterilization, dental anatomy and physiology, radiography, dental instruments, and digital charting. Additionally, students train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic health records, and general office management.“Opening a dental assistant school in Columbus aligns with our commitment to make career-focused education more accessible,” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege . “We’re proud to support local students as they gain the skills and confidence to enter a fast-growing and essential profession.”Once students complete their certification through Columbus Dental Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of dental clinics within their community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available.About Columbus Dental Assistant SchoolColumbus Dental Assistant School educates aspiring dental assistants on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants. Upon passing the Certified Dental Assistant exam from the Dental Assisting National Board, students receive their CDA certificate.Columbus Dental Assistant School is located at 7811 Flint Rd Columbus, OH.About Anthony Lordo DDS Join Columbus Dental Assistant School and train in a real dental office at Anthony Lordo DDS.At Anthony Lordo, DDS, your comfort is their top priority. Their experienced team is here to address any concerns and answer any questions you may have in order to make your visit as pleasant as possible."At Anthony Lordo, DDS, we believe exceptional dental care begins with genuine comfort. From your very first smile at our door to the moment you leave, our team is dedicated to creating a relaxing, worry-free experience. We listen to your concerns, answer all your questions, and treat you like family – because your peace of mind is just as important as your oral health."— Anthony Lordo, DDS"About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help around 8,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.

