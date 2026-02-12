Arch Dental Assistant School Brings 10-Week Career Pathway to Los Gatos This Spring

Arch Dental Assistant School James Lin DMD, Inc

Arch Dental Assistant School will open a Los Gatos campus this spring, offering a 10-week, hands-on dental assistant program inside a working dental practice.

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new career training opportunity is coming to Los Gatos this spring as Arch Dental Assistant School prepares to open its newest campus at 14777 Los Gatos Blvd, Suite 103.Designed for students seeking a fast, practical entry into the dental field, the Los Gatos campus will offer a 10-week dental assistant program built around online classes plus hands-on training. Rather than separating classroom theory from real-world experience, the program places students directly inside a working dental office environment from the start.Through a partnership with James Lin DMD, Inc ., students will learn alongside experienced dental professionals in a modern practice serving the Los Gatos community. The collaboration allows students to observe and assist with chairside procedures, sterilization protocols, patient preparation, and office workflow, gaining the kind of applied knowledge that employers value.“Dental practices need assistants who are confident, capable, and ready to contribute,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By embedding education directly into local dental offices, we’re helping students develop practical skills while supporting workforce needs in communities like Los Gatos.”The 10-week format is structured to provide focused, accelerated training while maintaining strong support and mentorship. Students graduate prepared to pursue certification and entry-level dental assistant positions across general and specialty practices.The Los Gatos campus marks another step in Arch Dental Assistant School’s continued growth throughout the USA, expanding access to affordable, skills-based healthcare education in high-demand regions.About Arch Dental Assistant School – Los Gatos Arch Dental Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level employment in dental practices. The 10-week hybrid program blends online learning with in-person clinical training conducted inside a real dental office.Arch Dental Assistant School – Los Gatos is located at 14777 Los Gatos Blvd, Suite 103, Los Gatos, CA.About James Lin DMD, Inc.James Lin DMD, Inc. provides comprehensive dental care to patients in Los Gatos and surrounding communities. The practice emphasizes personalized treatment, modern techniques, and patient comfort, delivering high-quality care in a welcoming and professional environment.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training and strong community partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.