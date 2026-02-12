Pulse Medical Assistant School Launches 16-Week Program in Dallas This Spring

Pulse Medical Assistant School

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This spring, Pulse Medical Assistant School will open a new Dallas campus designed to give students a deeper, more immersive pathway into healthcare careers. Located in the heart of Knox Street at 3001 Knox St., Suite 407, Dallas, TX, the campus will offer an expanded 16-week medical assistant program focused on skill mastery, real clinical exposure, and workforce readiness.Holly Capuano, Program Manager, emphasized the value of the immersive model: “Students don’t just learn about the role of a medical assistant: they experience it. The 16 weeks in this program give students repetition, exposure, and confidence as they prepare for certification and employment.”Unlike traditional classroom-heavy programs, Pulse integrates online classes with hands-on training directly inside a functioning medical practice. Through its partnership with Aspire Allergy & Sinus, students will train in a real healthcare environment, gaining firsthand experience in patient intake, allergy testing support, clinical documentation, and day-to-day clinical operations.The 16-week format allows students additional time to refine both clinical and administrative competencies, building confidence before entering the workforce.“Healthcare employers are looking for graduates who are not only trained, but truly prepared,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our expanded Dallas program reflects our commitment to deeper hands-on experience, strong community partnerships, and practical career pathways.”Dallas continues to see steady growth in outpatient care and specialty clinics, increasing demand for skilled medical assistants. The new campus aims to help meet that need while offering students an affordable, accelerated alternative to traditional healthcare education.About Pulse Medical Assistant School – DallasPulse Medical Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term healthcare careers. The 16-week Dallas program combines online instruction with in-person clinical training inside a real medical practice, giving students practical experience before graduation.Pulse Medical Assistant School – Dallas is located at 3001 Knox St., Suite 407, Dallas, TX.About Aspire Allergy & Sinus – Dallas Aspire Allergy & Sinus provides specialized allergy and sinus care focused on personalized treatment plans and patient-centered service. The Dallas clinic offers comprehensive allergy testing and treatment in a modern, supportive healthcare environment while partnering to help train the next generation of medical professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive, practice-based training models and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

