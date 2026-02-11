New Troy Campus to Bring Accelerated Dental Assistant Training to Metro Detroit This Spring

Detroit Dental Assistant School DDS – A Center for Family Dentistry

Detroit Dental Assistant School will open a Troy campus this spring, offering a 12-week, hands-on dental assistant program inside a family dental practice.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This spring, Detroit Dental Assistant School will expand its footprint in Michigan with the opening of a new campus in Troy, creating a faster and more accessible pathway into dental careers for students across Metro Detroit.Located at 1913 W South Blvd, Troy, MI, the new campus will offer a 12-week dental assistant program designed for students seeking practical training without the long timelines or high costs of traditional education programs. The curriculum emphasizes real-world skills, patient interaction, and hands-on learning in a professional dental environment.Rather than training in a simulated classroom alone, students will learn directly inside a working dental practice through a partnership with Keith Kelley, DDS – A Center for Family Dentistry . This immersive approach allows students to experience daily dental office operations, chairside assisting, sterilization protocols, and patient communication from the very beginning of the program.“Hands-on experience is what truly prepares students for success in dental careers,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By embedding education directly into local practices, we’re helping students gain confidence, build skills, and enter the workforce ready to contribute.”The Troy campus is designed to serve students who want to move quickly into stable, in-demand dental roles while learning from experienced professionals in a supportive setting.About Detroit Dental Assistant School – TroyDetroit Dental Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level dental careers. The 12-week program combines online learning with in-person clinical training inside a real dental practice.Detroit Dental Assistant School – Troy is located at 1913 W South Blvd, Troy, MI.About Keith Kelley, DDS – A Center for Family DentistryKeith Kelley, DDS – A Center for Family Dentistry provides comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages with a focus on comfort, preventative care, and long-term oral health. The practice is committed to high-quality treatment while supporting the education and development of future dental professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive training models and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

