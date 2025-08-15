MDC Sept. 12 virtual program to focus on creating beneficial habitat around the home

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – You don’t have to be an expert to plant a yard or flower garden that provides good habitat for insects and local wildlife. All you need is a little help to determine the right plants in the right places. With many native plant species, you don’t have to wait for spring to begin planting, either.

People can learn more about plantings that can be made in autumn to establish good habitat in their yards at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program, Native Plants: Planting in the Fall. This program, which will be Sept. 12 from 3:30-4:30 p.m., will be led by staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will provide information about native plants and share recommendations for yard and garden designs that will work around the home. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210697

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. This program will also be an opportunity to get information about the native plant sale at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 27.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events at the nature center can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.