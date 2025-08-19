Prana Maya Island Resort Debuts Villa Vacations with Special Offer for Three Night Stays or Longer by December 16, 2025

Prana Maya Island Resort Villa Pool Overlooking Caribbean Sea Prana Maya Island Resort Four-Bedroom Villa Spacious Dining and Kitchen Spaces

Private Chef Dining Experience, $300 Resort Credit, Reduced Rate for Two-, Three- and Four-Bedroom Oceanfront Villas Included in Private Prana Villa Vacation

Villas have oceanfront plunge pools, unrivaled views from sunrise to sunset, range from 3,300 to 6,000 sq. ft., and are ideal for romantic getaways, luxury retreats and family reunions.” — Keith A. Izydore, Managing Partner, Prana Maya Island Resort

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Villas at Prana Maya Island Resort were designed to maximize awe-inspiring views of sea and sky and create interior and exterior living spaces for elevated vacation getaways. Now for a limited time, two-, three-and four-bedroom Villas are offered with opportunities for extra experiences and special rates when booking the Private Prana Villa Vacation , announced Keith A. Izydore, Managing Partner of the luxury resort located on the pristine shores of Placencia Caye, a secluded island off the Southeastern coast of Belize.“Villas have oceanfront plunge pools, expansive terraces and second story balconies for unrivaled enjoyment of water vistas from sunrise to sunset. Designer furnishings, bespoke art and premium finishes are evident throughout the state-of-the-art kitchens, living and dining spaces, and ensuite bedrooms,” said Mr. Izydore. “With floor plans ranging from 3,300 to 6,000 sq. ft., the Villas are ideal for romantic getaways, luxury retreats and family reunions. Imagine enjoying an exceptional meal for two or with family and friends prepared and served in the villa by a chef and server. Book the Private Prana Villa Vacation* and the delightful experience is included.”Resort activities abound at the island resort. Guests may use the resort’s complimentary kayaks, paddleboards, water bikes, fishing and snorkeling equipment in the sparkling waters of the Caribbean Sea and Placencia Lagoon. The Spa’s spacious treatment rooms, sound therapy room, oceanfront couples’ massage room, and open-air relaxation room will certainly beckon. Lawn games and a palapa-shaded pickleball court will be available in late September.Belizean-influenced cuisine prepared with sustainably sourced, local ingredients from farm and sea are offered at The Grill, and favorite cocktails as well as new creations made with fresh ingredients are found at The Cocktail and Ice Bar. Opening late September, The Island Club will serve beverages and light fare at an open kitchen and full bar.Yachting, diving and fishing charter services; explorations to iconic Maya ruins; horseback riding on Placencia Beach; and adventures in the Belize rainforest may be arranged by the resort’s concierge.The resort’s piloted boats are available throughout the day for complimentary five-minute transportation to and from Placencia Village, brimming with colorful boutiques, locally owned cafes and cantinas.*See Private Prana Villa Vacation for full details and restrictions on this offer which includes a 10% reduction on published rates for two-, three- or four-bedroom villas, a $300 resort credit that may be applied to spa, dining in The Grill or retail purchases, and the services of a chef and server to prepare and serve a special meal in the villa. Food and beverage selections and gratuities for the meal in the villa are additional and not included in the package. Valid for stays of three or more nights by December 16, 2025.About Prana Maya Island ResortLocated on Placencia Caye, a secluded island less than five minutes from the Placencia peninsula in southeastern Belize, Prana Maya is an intimate retreat and a portal to the iconic adventures of Belize. Complementing the resort’s refined décor, works by Belizean artisans, hand-carved doors of indigenous wood, and artistic elements whisper an homage to the Maya culture. The oceanfront Inn and Villas offer sweeping views of sea and sky. The Grill features Belizean-influenced cuisine, sustainably sourced from land and sea; The Cocktail and Ice Bar presents inventive cocktails. The Spa at Prana Maya is home to therapies for mind, body and spirit, and yoga. Headquarters for water sports and pickleball, The Island Club is also the scene for afternoon beverages and light fare. Belize is Central America’s only English-language-speaking country, accepts U.S. currency and has direct flights arriving daily from major U.S. airports. Visit www.pranamayaresort.com or call 888-487-2011.

