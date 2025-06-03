Prana Maya Island Resort Marks Its Inaugural Summer With Savings Of 20% On Oceanfront Rooms And Villas*

Inn at Prana Maya Island Resort glows in golden Belizean sunset Indulge in a couples massage in treatment room with Belizean-influenced decor and view of the Caribbean Sea at Prana Maya Island Resort

Newest Luxury Resort in Belize Announces Summer Vacation by the Sea for Stays of Three Nights or More by September 7, 2025

Our boutique island resort, with its panoramic views of sea and sky, is a spectacular setting for recreation and relaxation for couples and families with children to create memorable experiences.” — Keith A. Izydore, Managing Partner, Prana Maya Island Resort

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vacationers seeking a luxury island getaway at tempting seasonal savings may find Prana Maya Island Resort to be an ideal choice, announced Keith A. Izydore, Managing Partner of the new resort located on the pristine shores of secluded Placencia Caye just off the coast of southeastern Belize. The resort is offering 20% savings on accommodations, daily complimentary breakfast, and daily complimentary lunch and dinner for children under 11 years of age for stays of three nights or more by September 7, 2025. *See Summer Vacation by the Sea for details.“Our boutique island resort, with its panoramic views of sea and sky, is a spectacular setting for recreation and relaxation and offers couples and families with children many opportunities to create memorable summer experiences,” said Mr. Izydore. "We opened in January of this year, and are looking forward to welcoming guests to our first summer season."Guests may enjoy the sparkling waters of the Caribbean Sea and Placencia Lagoon with complimentary use of the resort’s kayaks, paddleboards, water bikes, fishing and snorkeling equipment. Back on land, unwinding at the resort’s seaside infinity-edge pool or working out at the fitness center are options. Pickleball under a palapa-shaded court, lawn games, beverages and light fare at the open kitchen and full bar will be available at The Island Club, opening mid-summer. The Spa features six spacious treatment rooms including a sound therapy room and oceanfront couples massage room, plus an open-air relaxation lounge and yoga space, all spanning the top floor of The Inn for scenic water views and coastal breezes.“With savings on all oceanfront accommodations, including multi-bedroom Villas, Summer Vacation by the Sea is truly a special offer,” said Mr. Izydore. “We have a limited number of accommodations and fill quickly, so we encourage early reservations.”The Inn is home to 10 spacious guest rooms of about 800 sq. ft. with 10-ft. tray ceilings and furnished balconies. Seven two-story 3- and 4-bedroom villas ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 sq. ft. have plunge pools, chef-inspired kitchens and expansive terraces with outdoor kitchens. Refined décor, soothing color palettes and accents of indigenous wood carved by Belizean artisans create a serene and welcoming ambiance, and all accommodations are air-conditioned.The Grill features Belizean-influenced cuisine prepared with sustainably sourced, local ingredients from farm and sea sprinkled throughout breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Guests will find favorite cocktails as well as new creations made with fresh ingredients at The Cocktail and Ice Bar.For a change of pace, the resort’s piloted boats are available throughout the day for complimentary five minute transportation to Placencia Village, brimming with colorful boutiques, locally owned cafes and cantinas, and the longest beach in Belize, Placencia Beach.For immersive experiences farther asea and ashore, the concierge team can arrange private yachting, diving and fishing charter services; explorations to iconic Mayan ruins; horseback riding on Placencia Beach; and adventures in the Belize rainforest. Fishing boats designed for the resort, high quality equipment and expert guides organized by exclusive vendor, High Adventure Company, offer world-class saltwater flats fishing excursions—and a chance for a Grand Slam—bonefish, permit and tarpon—caught in the same day.About Prana Maya Island ResortLocated on Placencia Caye, a secluded island less than five minutes by boat from the Placencia peninsula in southeastern Belize, Prana Maya is an intimate retreat and a portal to the iconic adventures of Belize. Complementing the resort’s refined décor, works by Belizean artisans, hand-carved doors of indigenous wood, and artistic elements whisper an homage to Mayan culture. Sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea are offered from the resort’s Inn and Villas. The Grill features Belizean-influenced cuisine, sustainably sourced from land and sea; The Cocktail and Ice Bar presents inventive cocktails. The Spa at Prana Maya is home to therapies for mind, body and spirit, and yoga. Afternoon beverages and light fare will be available at The Island Club by mid-summer. Belize is Central America’s only English-language-speaking country, accepts U.S. currency and has direct flights arriving daily from major U.S. airports. For information, please visit www.pranamayaresort.com or call 888-487-2011.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.