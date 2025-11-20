Prana Maya Island Resort Introduces Last Minute Winter Escapes with a Special Offer for Stays of Two Nights or More

Prana Maya Island Resort Inn and Villas overlook the Caribbean Sea and circle Placencia Lagoon The Grill captures breezes and views of sea and sky

Arrive Within 30 days of Booking and Save 20% on Private Villas and Inn Guest Rooms with Standby to Escape* this Winter in Belize.

The Standby to Escape promotion includes our Inn guest rooms and three- and four-bedroom Villas. All accommodations are oceanfront with panoramic views of sea and sky,” — Keith A. Izydore, Managing Partner, Prana Maya Island resort

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vacationers may enjoy a special offer for last minute getaways this winter at Prana Maya Island Resort . Guests reserving a stay of two nights or more in an Inn guest room or Private Villa with an arrival date within 30 days of booking receive 20% off the published rate, announced Keith A. Izydore, Managing Partner of the luxury resort located on the pristine shores of secluded Placencia Caye just off the coast of southeastern Belize. *See Standby to Escape for details and restrictions.“The Standby to Escape promotion includes both our Inn guest rooms and three- and four-bedroom Villas. All accommodations are oceanfront with panoramic views of sea and sky," said Mr. Izydore.The Inn’s 10 guest rooms feature balconies, original artwork, and indigenous wood doors hand carved by Belizean craftsmen. Three- and four-bedroom Villas have plunge pools, generous terraces, indoor and outdoor kitchens, and ensuite bedrooms. Farm-to-table Belizean-inspired dishes in The Grill and afternoon light fare at the Island Club are created with sustainably sourced products, and specialty cocktails and wellness juices are hand-crafted with fresh local ingredients at The Cocktail and Ice Bar.The resort's new Island Club is home to water bikes, kayaks, paddleboards, fishing gear and snorkeling equipment, complimentary for guests to enjoy in the Caribbean Sea or Placencia Lagoon. A palapa-shaded pickleball court and beach games are also available. The outdoor kitchen and bar is a casual gathering place to enjoy light fare and beverages.The Spa offers soothing therapies influenced by local Maya culture. Guided yoga sessions are presented twice weekly in the open-air yoga space, which is also available for individual yoga practice daily.Complimentary transportation is available throughout the day on the resort's piloted boats to Placencia Village, a seaside fishing village where guests may stroll among colorful boutiques, cafes and cantinas. The concierge team can arrange diving and fishing excursions; adventures in the Belize rainforest; and explorations to iconic Maya ruins.About Prana Maya Island ResortLocated on Placencia Caye, a secluded island less than five minutes by boat from the Placencia peninsula in southeastern Belize, Prana Maya is a luxury retreat and a portal to the iconic adventures of Belize. Complementing the resort’s refined décor, hand-carved works by Belizean artisans and artistic elements whisper an homage to Maya culture. Sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea are offered from the oceanfront Inn and Villas. The Grill features Belizean-influenced cuisine, sustainably sourced from sea and farm; The Cocktail and Ice Bar presents inventive cocktails and ice creations. The Spa is home to luxury wellness therapies for mind, body and spirit, and yoga. The Island Club is headquarters for non-motorized water sports, afternoon beverages, light fare, pickleball and beach games. Direct flights arrive daily from major U.S. airports. For information, please visit www.pranamayaresort.com , call 888-487-2011. Join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.