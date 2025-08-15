From Waste to Wealth: Ahmed Hassanein Transforms Egyptian Agriculture

A turning point came when Ahmed discovered UNITAR’s “Entrepreneurship and Innovation: Promoting Food Security and Economic Development in Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon” training programme.. The programme, financially supported by the Government and People of Japan, aimed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the practical skills and knowledge to develop businesses that contribute to sustainable and resilient food systems in the Middle East and North Africa.

Eager to expand his business expertise and global network, Ahmed joined the programme. In the online first phase, he gained foundational knowledge in business strategy and how to align his startup with the Sustainable Development Goals. In the second phase, also held online, he developed a financial model, ensuring that his project benefits not just himself but also his team and the farming community.

His strong performance earned Ahmed a place to join the final, in-person phase: in February 2025, he and 16 other professionals were welcomed to Japan for an 8-day workshop. The workshop gave Ahmed the opportunity to engage with entrepreneurs from Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon.

His key learning was how to present his startup effectively to potential customers and investors. He shifted from technical explanations to consumer-focused messaging, a crucial skill that reshaped his approach to marketing.

He understood the importance of partnerships for global expansion and developed a sustainable business model, which gained him a broader perspective on international business opportunities. Additionally, he realized he had been under-pricing his products and restructured his pricing strategy.

The support that I found here Japan is extraordinary. When we went to Tokyo Innovation Base, we found there’s everything ready for us to move forward with our project.

– Ahmed Hassanein, UNITAR alumnus, Egypt