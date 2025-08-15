Province Highlights Mid-Year Results From Specialized Policing Teams

CANADA, August 15 - Released on August 14, 2025

Today, Legislative Secretary Responsible for Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Michael Weger joined with Prince Albert Police Service Chief Patrick Nogier and local representatives in Prince Albert to discuss the mid-year results from provincially funded policing teams. In the first six months of 2025, officers from Saskatchewan's municipal Crime Reduction Teams (CRTs) and Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Teams (STRTs) seized 73 firearms, more than 14 kilograms of cocaine and over 2.7 kilograms of methamphetamine from the cities of Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina. Overall, officers charged 91 people with 445 criminal offences.

"The results from our municipal specialized policing teams show the province's coordinated, targeted approach to tackling illegal drugs, weapons and human trafficking cases is making a difference," Weger said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. "Our government is proud to support these officers as they work tirelessly to protect the safety and security of Saskatchewan families and communities."

Currently, there are three municipal CRT and STRT teams operating out of Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon. CRTs target street gangs and prolific offenders, while responding to urban and rural crime surges as needed. STRTs focus on investigating illegal weapons, drugs and human trafficking cases.

"The continued success of our CRT and enhanced policing initiatives underscores the ongoing need for specialized investigative capacity within the Prince Albert Police Service," Prince Albert Police Service Chief Patrick Nogier said. "Illicit drugs and firearms remain a persistent threat to the safety and wellbeing of our community, and our frontline officers are increasingly confronted by the complex, organized networks that facilitate their distribution. These provincially-funded positions are critical to our ability to target high-risk offenders, disrupt drug trafficking operations, and remove illegal weapons from our streets. Sustained investment in these specialized resources is essential to maintaining momentum in our enforcement efforts and safeguarding our community."

Between January and June 2025, municipal STRTs opened 62 human trafficking files and initiated 59 human trafficking interventions.

In February 2025, members of the Prince Albert CRT, supported by their STRT and other police agencies, concluded a few months long investigation into illicit drug trafficking. The investigation led to multiple search warrants being executed at properties within the city and surrounding area, resulting in the seizure of:

more than three kilograms of cocaine;

nearly nine kilograms of marijuana, including an active grow operation;

five grams of MDMA;

75 grams of psilocybin;

$1,505 CAD;

an assortment of ammunition and five firearms;

multiple cell phones; and

other paraphernalia consistent with a drug trafficking operation.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals are facing charges related to drug trafficking, as well as firearms and possession of proceeds obtained by crime offences.

"Our officers remain committed to taking dangerous weapons and illicit drugs off our streets," Regina Police Service Acting Chief Lorilee Davies said. "Working together with our policing, community and government partners is key to continuing this important, life-saving work."

On June 5, 2025, following ongoing concerns from the community, the Regina CRT executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence in the city, with assistance from the Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and the Aerial Support Unit. The property was known to police, with frequent drug-related activity and high traffic volume. Officers seized nearly 600 grams of methamphetamine, over $7,000 in cash, and a loaded handgun from the basement. In an upstairs bedroom, police seized 10 long guns, additional ammunition and several prohibited weapons. As a result of this investigation, two individuals were arrested and multiple charges were laid.

"Specialized policing teams continue to be a key part of our enforcement and prevention strategy," Saskatoon Police Chief Cameron McBride said. "In the first half of 2025, their work has resulted in the disruption of criminal activity, the seizure of illegal firearms and drugs, and meaningful outreach to individuals at risk. These outcomes are made possible through ongoing collaboration with the Government of Saskatchewan, and they reflect our shared commitment to safer, healthier communities across the province."

-30-

