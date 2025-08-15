New Duplexes Add Affordable Housing for Families in Prince Albert

CANADA, August 15 - Released on August 15, 2025

Two new duplexes have opened for families with low-income in Prince Albert. Bringing opportunity, stability and a place to call home, the River Bank Infill Solutions project is part of a Federal-Provincial commitment to delivering housing solutions across the province for those who need it most. The development includes four units, consisting of two three-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units. The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have jointly invested $750,000 to bring this important project to life.

Implemented alongside River Bank Development Corporation, the non-profit corporation is known for its work developing affordable housing units for families and individuals with low income in the city. Since the Government of Saskatchewan started working with River Bank in 2007, 40 affordable housing units have been added in Prince Albert. This project will add an additional four units to this total.

River Bank has also partnered with KidsFirst, Native Coordinating Council, and Family Futures to provide support services on basic life skills to the tenants this development will serve.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$750,000 in cost-matched funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) - Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative (SPI);

$330,000 Conexus Credit Union Mortgage Financing; and

$20,000 from the City of Prince Albert.

“The River Bank Infill Solutions project we are announcing today will make a real difference for people here in Prince Albert,” Secretary of State (Rural Development), Member of Parliament for Desnethé–Missinippi–Churchill River Buckley Belanger said on behalf of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada Gregor Robertson. “With every project like this one, we are getting closer to the country we want – one where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home.”

"We are very proud to open four new affordable homes in Prince Albert, giving more families a safe and accessible place to live," Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Terry Jenson said. "This project is about expanding access to housing, strengthening communities and giving families the opportunity to thrive in a place they can call home."

"River Bank Development Corporation is pleased to provide two duplex units for families needing affordable homes in Prince Albert, and appreciate the support of the federal, provincial and the city of Prince Albert to make this possible," River Bank Development Corporation Board Chair Merv Bender said.

"The City is proud to support the Infill Solutions Project, which responds to critical housing needs in our community," City of Prince Albert Councillor Dawn Kilmer said. "This program would not be possible without dedicated partners like Riverbank Development Corporation (RBDC) and Miller Construction. RBDC's leadership as a local non-profit is helping create safe, stable, and much-needed homes for our residents."

Quick facts:

The NHS is a 10 plus year, $115 plus billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of March 2025, the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

The Rental Development Program (RDP) provides one-time capital funding in the form of a forgivable loan to assist in the development of affordable rental housing units for households with low incomes. The RDP is funded by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and SHC.

Associated Links:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca.

