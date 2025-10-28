Saskatchewan Investing $1 Million in Young Entrepreneurs

CANADA, October 29 - Released on October 28, 2025

57 Businesses Throughout the Province to Benefit From New Program

Today, Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding, along with Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy, announced recipients of the 2025-26 Young Entrepreneur Bursary. A total of 57 young entrepreneurs from 48 communities across the province will receive $5,000 each to help their small businesses get off the ground.

"It is encouraging to see Saskatchewan's next generation of entrepreneurs contributing to the economic success of our province," Kaeding said. "This government recognizes the role that young business owners play in creating jobs, driving innovation and growing our economy."

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce with nearly $1 million dollars over three years to deliver the program. Entrepreneurs eligible for the program are between the ages of 18 and 35 years of age and have been in operation for 10 years or less.

The program received 326 strong applications from young entrepreneurs in the areas of health care services, construction, recreation, agriculture and more. Applications came from all corners of the province, with 39 from the Northeast, 52 from the Northwest, 36 from Southeast, 41 from the Southwest and 158 from the province's two largest urban centres.

“As a provincial chamber, it is important for us to ensure that entrepreneurs in every corner of the province have the opportunity to thrive,” Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy said. “Through this program, we are proud to create opportunities for young leaders to grow, collaborate, and contribute to a stronger provincial economy.”

The bursaries encourage the next generation of entrepreneurship and support economic development across the province.

Saskatchewan supports small businesses through low tax rates, reduced red tape and streamlined regulations. This promotes growth and innovation, which ensures the province's economy is the best in Canada.

In 2024, small businesses in the province totaled 154,278. That gives Saskatchewan a per capita rate of 124 for every 1,000 people, the second highest rate in the country.

This year's Saskatchewan Small Business Profile shows that small businesses in the province have grown 4.9 per cent from 2014 to 2024.

A small business is defined as one that has less than 50 employees. Small businesses are vital to Saskatchewan's economy, making up 98.8 per cent of businesses in the province, employing over 30 per cent of its workforce, and paying out nearly $7.8 billion in wages and salaries.

For a complete list of Young Entrepreneur Bursary recipients, visit: https://saskchamber.com/initiatives/young-entrepreneur-bursary/.

