Students Encouraged to Complete Financial Aid

Governor Kathy Hochul today is urging students to complete both the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) and the New York State Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) application to maximize the availability of student financial aid heading into the fall college semester. The New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC), the State University of New York (SUNY), and the City University of New York (CUNY) have events, resources, and hands-on support to help students complete these critical applications and access the financial aid for which they are eligible.

"Ensuring access to higher education is essential to building a stronger, more equitable future for all New Yorkers," Governor Hochul said. "By completing the FAFSA and TAP applications, students open the door to critical financial aid opportunities that can make college more affordable and achievable. I encourage every student and family to take advantage of the resources available and secure the support they need to invest in their education and future success."

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President. Dr. Guillermo Linares said, "Every student deserves the chance to pursue their dreams without financial barriers holding them back. Completing the FAFSA and TAP applications is a powerful step toward unlocking the resources needed to make higher education a reality. This isn’t just about funding, it’s about creating opportunities, building confidence, and laying the foundation for a future filled with possibility and success."

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said,“There is a place at SUNY for all New Yorkers, and completing the FAFSA and TAP applications is vital for students and their families to access a variety of federal and state financial aid. SUNY experts are helping along the way through our FAFSA Completion Corps students, in-person and online FAFSA completion events, virtual financial aid resources, and support to guide them through the application process. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for ensuring that public higher education can deliver affordable excellence for New Yorkers.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “We are proud to join Governor Hochul to remind our college students to complete their financial aid applications as soon as possible. Completing the FAFSA and TAP applications unlocks a whole world of resources that are available to make sure that New Yorkers and their families can access and benefit from a life-changing college education. The academic year is quickly approaching, and CUNY stands ready to help families who may need help navigating the financial aid process.”

New York State Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Higher education can act as a launching pad to new pathways and possibilities, yet the financial barriers of attending often feel like another obstacle to overcome. Fortunately, financial aid is within reach for so many of New York’s students who complete the FAFSA and TAP applications. I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of the one-on-one support and easy-to-use tools available to help students and families complete these critical forms, which are ultimately an investment in your future.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Higher education is the foundation for achieving professional success and intellectual advancement. Completing the FAFSA and TAP applications is key to making that education more affordable and accessible, but many students and parents need help navigating these forms. I encourage every student and family to use available resources to complete this application and access the financial aid they are eligible for so they can pursue the education they need to be prepared for the rest of their lives.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “My office is a resource for students and families in NY-22 who need help applying for financial aid programs, including FAFSA and TAP. I join Governor Hochul in encouraging our neighbors in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley to take advantage of these opportunities, pursue their education, and achieve their goals. If you have questions or need assistance with the process, call my office — we’re ready to help.”

Last year, New York students left over $200 million in federal aid unclaimed because they didn’t submit a FAFSA. Submitting a FAFSA is a key step in unlocking federal student aid, including Pell Grants, work-study opportunities, and federal student loans. It also opens the doors to many New York State grants and scholarships like TAP, Excelsior and the NYS STEM Incentive Program, which help make college more affordable for thousands of New Yorkers every year.

Thanks to Governor Hochul’s landmark Universal FAFSA legislation, New York currently ranks sixth in the nation for FAFSA completions — with 62 percent of high school seniors having completed the form — compared to the national average of 56.5 percent. This marks a significant jump from the same time last year, when New York ranked 11th nationally, with a completion rate of 58.1 percent.

Financial Aid Deadlines Approaching

Several of New York State’s major financial aid programs are now open for applications. The NYS STEM Incentive Program, which supports students pursuing degrees in high-demand STEM fields at SUNY or CUNY colleges, is accepting applications through August 15, 2025. The Excelsior Scholarship, for students attending SUNY or CUNY colleges, and the Enhanced Tuition Award (ETA), for those attending private colleges in New York, are both open through August 31, 2025. To be eligible for the Excelsior and ETA programs, students must first complete the FAFSA and the New York State TAP application.

A complete list of New York State Grants and Scholarship programs is available on the Higher Education Services Corporation website.

Financial Aid Resources and Support

Each year, the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation awards grants, scholarships, or loan forgiveness to nearly 300,000 students in support of their higher education, and over the last two years, through the support of Governor Hochul and the legislature, historical enhancements have been made to allow even more students to receive TAP.

Thanks to these enhancements, New York’s Part-Time TAP further expands opportunities by making higher education more accessible for students who choose to pursue their degree on a part-time basis. Available to students attending SUNY, CUNY, proprietary and independent degree-granting colleges, Part-Time TAP can now be awarded to those enrolled in as few as three credits per term.

New York State is committed to ensuring that students and families have the guidance and support they need to successfully navigate the financial aid process. Virtual and in-person FAFSA and TAP completion events offer one-on-one assistance, while additional resources, such as CUNY’s online FAFSA Guide, provide step-by-step instructions. Through its FAFSA Ready program, HESC also equips high school counselors with specialized training and tools to better assist students in accessing the aid they need.

SUNY and CUNY Reconnect Programs Offer Free Community College To Adult Learners

As part of Governor Hochul’s effort to expand access to higher education, the SUNY and CUNY Reconnect program is available beginning in the fall semester to help eligible adults ages 25–55 earn degrees in high-demand fields. To date, more than 16,500 New Yorkers have already applied to the program, highlighting its success and the vital importance of supporting adult learners pursuing careers in critical areas of study. New York State will cover tuition, fees, books, and supplies for students enrolled in select associate degree programs at community colleges. To help adult learners get started, campuses are hosting info sessions and recruitment events. Applications are now open, and those interested can apply at SUNY here and at CUNY here.

To help make state financial aid accessible to all eligible New York students, HESC provides three pathways for applying: the FAFSA, the NYS DREAM Act, and the Alternate Eligibility Pathway. A quick and easy prescreening tool is available to help students and families determine which option is right for them.

For assistance with completing the FAFSA and TAP applications, students and families can visit the HESC website, which offers a variety of tools, resources, and information on upcoming events to support them throughout the financial aid process.