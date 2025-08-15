Clemency Granted to 13 Individuals

Governor Kathy Hochul granted clemency in the form of a pardon to 13 individuals. This action recognizes individuals demonstrating remorse, exemplifying rehabilitation and displaying a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. After implementing procedural reforms to strengthen the clemency process, Governor Hochul has made a total of 107 grants of clemency during her time in office.

“When I took office, I pledged to reform the clemency process by bringing greater transparency and expert analysis to each case that comes before my desk,” Governor Hochul said. “After careful deliberation, I’m granting clemency to thirteen individuals who have demonstrated remorse for their actions and exemplify a commitment to bettering their communities.”

The Governor's Office has taken a number of steps to improve transparency and communication in the clemency process. The Executive Clemency Bureau has implemented a new policy of sending regular letters to individuals with clemency applications, informing them of their case status, and providing information about how to submit supplemental information in support of their applications. The Governor's Office also launched an updated online web hub to assist clemency applicants with the application process; this hub includes template clemency application forms for both pardons and commutations to provide prospective applicants with improved guidance about what information to include when they apply.

The Governor also convened a Clemency Advisory Panel comprised of impartial experts to assist in advising the Governor on clemency applications. Following recommendations from the Clemency Advisory Panel, Governor Hochul is granting pardons to 13 individuals.

Pardons

These individuals who have been granted a pardon have all lived crime-free lives for a significant period of time — and in many cases several decades — and have demonstrated positive contributions to their communities. Several of today's pardon recipients were convicted of an offense while living in New York State, but they have since relocated to other states. These individuals receiving pardons have continued to have their lives impacted by their criminal convictions. The Governor’s pardons will help alleviate these challenges.

Theodore Goodman, 43, was convicted of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree in 2003.

Hansel Dorsey, 64, was convicted of Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and Attempted Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree in 1991 and 1988.

Maryann Smith-Jackson, 65, was convicted of Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1989.

Stephen Gary, 56, was convicted of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 1993.

Ernesto Muñoz, 58, was convicted of Attempted Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree in 2005.

Frank Merola, 52, was convicted of Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree in 1997.

Ruben Abreu, 61, was convicted of Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 2001 and Bail Jumping in the First Degree.

Jimmy Jean-Baptiste, 42, was convicted of Arson in the Fourth Degree in 2008.

Giovanni Ordonez, 60, was convicted of Attempted Robbery in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree in 1988 and 1986.

Hector Zelaya Quinonez, 65, was convicted of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree in 1986 and 1984.

Susannah Morgan-Thomas, 60, was convicted of Assault in the Third Degree in 1989.

Zhi Yong Yu, 49, was convicted of Robbery in the Second Degree in 1992.

Sammy Vatthanavong, 52, was convicted of Manslaughter in the First Degree in 1990.