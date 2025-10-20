Orange County Thruway Project Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $36.6 million infrastructure improvement project on the Thruway (I-87) in Orange County. The project, which commenced last year, included full and partial depth repairs on approximately 48 lane miles located a few miles north of exit 16 (Harriman - US Route 6 - NY Route 17) in Woodbury to Exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84 - NY Routes 17K & 300) in Newburgh. Approximately 53,000 motorists use this section of I-87 in both directions each day.

“New York State continues to deliver smoother, safer roads across the state, improving the driving experience for commuters, commercial drivers and visitors,” Governor Hochul said. “Repaving the Thruway and keeping the road smooth for drivers is a critical investment given the important role the 570-mile superhighway serves in our transportation network and our state’s economy.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Thousands of motorists depend on this section of I-87 each day to connect them to major roadways in the Hudson Valley like Interstate 84 and Route 17. This project enhances the reliability of the roadway and keeps it in good shape for those who depend on it.”

The improvement project spans from mileposts 48.0 to 60.1 and included full and partial depth pavement repairs to address the most deteriorated portions on the roadway in both the northbound and southbound direction. Crews also installed a two-inch asphalt overlay for a smoother riding experience. Additional work included safety improvements such as installing new guiderail, new reflective line striping and upgrades to drainage and culverts. Approximately 85 percent of the Thruway’s roadway base dates to its original construction in the 1950s, highlighting the need for heavy maintenance, reconstruction, and rehabilitation activities to keep the riding surface in a state of good repair.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said, “These improvements along the Thruway are an important investment in Orange County’s transportation network. With thousands of drivers traveling this corridor every day, maintaining safe and reliable roadways is essential to supporting our residents, visitors, and local economy."

City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said, “Infrastructure investment is essential to the vitality and safety of our region. The completion of this Thruway project represents a commitment to improving the everyday travel experience for residents, visitors, and businesses alike. Governor Hochul’s continued focus on modernizing our transportation corridors keeps the Hudson Valley moving forward.”

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

In 2024, the Thruway Authority processed more than 400 million toll transactions and motorists drove 8.2 billion miles on the Thruway. The Authority’s 2025-2029 Capital Plan invests $2.7 billion into infrastructure and equipment, an increased commitment of $742 million or 38 percent since the approval of a multi-year toll adjustment plan in 2023. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 819 bridges.

The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than five cents per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike (six cents per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike (up to 39 cents per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike (16 cents per mile).

The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The State’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

