Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,946 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Announces Inves­ti­ga­tion into Util­i­ty Com­pa­nies Con­nect­ed to the Dev­as­tat­ing Smoke­house Creek and Windy Deuce Fires

Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an investigation into several utility companies connected to the devastating Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce Fires. 

In 2024, Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce Fires affected more than 1 million acres in the Texas Panhandle, destroying hundreds of homes and causing massive ecological damage. Power facilities operated by utility companies in the area caused and contributed to the outbreak. Some of these companies may have acted negligently by failing to conduct necessary infrastructure maintenance and possibly prioritizing environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) or diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) agendas over safety. 

“It is unconscionable that utility companies might have sacrificed infrastructure maintenance, public safety, and the well-being of our Texas communities for radical ESG and DEI goals,” said Attorney General Paxton. “If any companies connected to these devastating fires have violated Texas law, they will be held accountable. We will not stop fighting for those who were victimized by these fires.” 

The Office of the Attorney General has issued civil investigative demand letters to Xcel Energy, Osmose Utilities Services, and Southwestern Public Services Company for documents related to the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce Fires in order to ascertain if any Texas laws were violated. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Announces Inves­ti­ga­tion into Util­i­ty Com­pa­nies Con­nect­ed to the Dev­as­tat­ing Smoke­house Creek and Windy Deuce Fires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more