Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an investigation into several utility companies connected to the devastating Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce Fires.

In 2024, Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce Fires affected more than 1 million acres in the Texas Panhandle, destroying hundreds of homes and causing massive ecological damage. Power facilities operated by utility companies in the area caused and contributed to the outbreak. Some of these companies may have acted negligently by failing to conduct necessary infrastructure maintenance and possibly prioritizing environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) or diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) agendas over safety.

“It is unconscionable that utility companies might have sacrificed infrastructure maintenance, public safety, and the well-being of our Texas communities for radical ESG and DEI goals,” said Attorney General Paxton. “If any companies connected to these devastating fires have violated Texas law, they will be held accountable. We will not stop fighting for those who were victimized by these fires.”

The Office of the Attorney General has issued civil investigative demand letters to Xcel Energy, Osmose Utilities Services, and Southwestern Public Services Company for documents related to the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce Fires in order to ascertain if any Texas laws were violated.