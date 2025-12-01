Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating global fast-fashion retailer Shein US Services LLC Corporation and its affiliates (“Shein”) for potential violations of Texas law related to unethical labor practices and the sale of unsafe consumer products.

“Safe, non-toxic material and products are another key ingredient to the Make America Healthy Again movement. Any company that cuts corners on labor standards or product safety, especially those operating in foreign nations like China, will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texans deserve to know that the companies they buy from are ethical, safe, transparent, and not exploiting workers or selling harmful products. I will not allow cheap, dangerous, foreign goods to flood America and jeopardize our health.”

Shein generated more than $30 billion in global revenue in 2023. The company operates primarily online, offering a vast range of clothing, accessories, and home decor products. Although the company promotes itself as a responsible and innovative retailer, numerous reports have raised serious concerns about its reliance on forced labor, the use of unsafe product materials, and deceptive marketing practices.

The investigation will determine whether Shein’s supply chain and manufacturing practices violate Texas law by using toxic or hazardous materials, misleading consumers about product safety, and misleading consumers about ethical sourcing. The investigation will also examine the company’s data collection and privacy practices, which may pose risks to millions of American consumers.