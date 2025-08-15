Temporary ramp closures expected next week in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – Temporary ramp closures are expected Thursday, August 21, at the Interstate 94 westbound exit to South Expressway (Exit 156) and the southbound off-ramp from South Expressway to Main Avenue into Bismarck.

Maintenance work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should use alternate routes during this time.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions in North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.