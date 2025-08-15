American Receivable Reaches 250 Active Clients Nationwide, Strengthening Position as a Leading Texas Factoring Company

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Receivable Corporation, a trusted provider of invoice factoring and small business funding solutions, proudly announces a major milestone—serving 250 active clients nationwide. This achievement reflects the company’s continued growth, its commitment to personalized service, and its mission to help businesses improve cash flow and expand without the burden of traditional debt.

For more than 45 years, American Receivable has partnered with small and mid-sized businesses across industries including manufacturing, staffing, trucking, and professional services. By offering fast and flexible factoring services, the company helps business owners access the working capital they need to cover payroll, purchase inventory, and take on new opportunities—without waiting for customers to pay their invoices.

“Reaching 100 active clients is more than a number—it’s a testament to the trust we’ve built and the real impact our funding solutions have on growing businesses,” said Brad Gurney, Co-Owner of American Receivable. “Our clients know they can count on us for fast decisions, competitive rates, and the kind of personal service you can’t get from a big bank.”

With a streamlined approval process, same-day funding options, and over four decades of industry expertise, American Receivable continues to be a top choice for business owners seeking alternatives to bank loans or lines of credit.

As economic challenges and shifting market conditions make traditional financing harder to secure, more entrepreneurs are turning to invoice factoring to bridge cash flow gaps. American Receivable’s milestone highlights a growing demand for flexible financing that supports business growth—especially for companies in competitive markets.

About American Receivable Corporation

Founded in 1979, American Receivable Corporation is an owner-managed factoring company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Specializing in invoice factoring and accounts receivable financing, American Receivable provides fast, customized funding solutions to businesses nationwide. With no hidden fees, competitive advance rates, and award-winning service, the company has been consistently recognized as one of the top factoring companies in the U.S.

